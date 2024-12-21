US local news

According to the report, “Trump is not happy” when the House passes a bill without “his main ask.”

By Oliver

Published on:

According to the report, Trump is not happy when the House passes a bill without his main ask.

President-elect Donald Trump is disappointed that the House of Representatives passed a spending plan on Friday night that did not contain an extension or repeal of the debt ceiling. The passage came just hours before a potential government shutdown. The bill was later enacted by the Senate with an 85-11 vote.

The legislation, which provides the government with three months of funding, easily passed the lower chamber with a two-thirds majority. Lawmakers approved the bill 366-34, with 196 Democratic and 170 Republican votes in favor. Republicans cast all 34 votes against.

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) vetoed an earlier financing bill after Elon Musk and Trump spoke out against it. Trump abruptly requested that the House raise or remove the debt ceiling, which limits how much money the federal government may borrow.

The debt ceiling has occasionally been used as a weapon by congressional Republicans against Democratic administrations. Not unexpectedly, Democratic legislators have expressed a willingness to support its abolition.

“Anybody that supports a bill that doesn’t take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

However, the law passed on Friday did not include a debt ceiling provision.

Burgess Everett, Semafor’s congressional bureau chief, stated that Trump was irritated by this development.

“Trump is NOT happy that the spending deal doesn’t include the debt ceiling, according to [a] person who spoke with him this p.m.,” Everett shared with X. “Not clear he’ll publicly try to stop the bill in the Senate but Trump’s not thrilled the bill doesn’t contain his main ask[.]”

As of this writing, the president-elect has made no public comments on the bill’s passing.

SOURCE

For You!

According to the report, Trump is not happy when the House passes a bill without his main ask.

According to the report, “Trump is not happy” when the House passes a bill without “his main ask.”

Biden is missing in action as Turkey moves closer to a full-fledged war against US-allied Kurds in Syria

Biden is missing in action as Turkey moves closer to a full-fledged war against US-allied Kurds in Syria

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment