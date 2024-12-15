US local news

A 19-year-old was arrested for murder and manslaughter after a mysterious death

By Lucas

Published on:

A 19-year-old was arrested for murder and manslaughter after a mysterious death

In Yankton, a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a suspicious death.

The Yankton Police Department said in a press statement that Theodore Kranig Jr, 19, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The arrest occurred after officials got a call Friday about 8:25 a.m. about a welfare check at a property in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, an officer discovered an unresponsive subject. The police initiated life-saving procedures, but the individual could not be revived.

According to authorities, there “is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.” They stated that people’ safety is a top priority.

The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are all investigating the matter as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Crimestoppers at 605-665-4440.

SOURCE

For You!

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

Missing mother of four discovered shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her lover she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ Boyfriend arrested.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a ‘horror show’.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Lucas

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment