A 19-year-old was arrested for murder and manslaughter after a mysterious death

In Yankton, a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a suspicious death.

The Yankton Police Department said in a press statement that Theodore Kranig Jr, 19, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The arrest occurred after officials got a call Friday about 8:25 a.m. about a welfare check at a property in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, an officer discovered an unresponsive subject. The police initiated life-saving procedures, but the individual could not be revived.

According to authorities, there “is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.” They stated that people’ safety is a top priority.

The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are all investigating the matter as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Crimestoppers at 605-665-4440.

