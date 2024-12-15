US local news

Missing woman killed, stuffed into suitcase and dumped in trash: officials

By Lucas

Published on:

According to investigators, a Montana guy allegedly admitted to murdering a woman, stuffing her body in a suitcase, and disposing of it in a dumpster.

William Glenn Olson, 29, was charged Wednesday with purposeful homicide and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of 46-year-old Alicia Lindsey Wood, who was reported missing on November 30 and is now assumed dead, according to court records reviewed by HuffPost. Police claimed Olson and Wood knew each other before the incident.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local TV station ABC FOX Montana, a worried neighbor called Conrad City Police on November 30 to seek a welfare check at Wood’s residence. The neighbor informed authorities that Wood had not been seen in days and had not returned calls or text messages. Wood’s automobile was also gone from her parking spot.

When officers looked through her home’s window that night, they found it was “out of order,” with couch cushions on the floor and other belongings strewn around, according to the affidavit.

Police arrived to Wood’s residence later that evening. According to the affidavit, they found no indication of the missing woman, and her pets were running out of food and water. Inside, one officer noticed crimson paint or blood splattered on the floor. Wood was officially confirmed missing that night.

According to the affidavit, a tipster informed detectives investigating the case that her automobile was found on a highway outside of Conrad on November 27. Someone had crashed Wood’s automobile and fled the scene.

According to the affidavit, an investigation of the vehicle revealed blood spatter on both the interior and the exterior. Police discovered handprints inside the vehicle “that appeared as if someone had dragged their hand across the car locking mechanism,” as well as a.22 caliber bullet casing on the ground.

According to the affidavit, police broke the case of Wood on December 1 after her iPhone’s Find My Phone app pinged from a Conrad house. A woman inside the house directed the officers to Olson, who she claimed had wrecked Wood’s automobile.

On December 3, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office arrested Olson on outstanding charges and questioned him about Wood’s abduction. According to court documents, he was currently facing an unrelated domestic violence case when he was arrested.

According to the affidavit, Olson informed authorities that he and Wood had been bickering at her house when the situation deteriorated and he strangled her in a headlock to death. He then allegedly placed Wood’s body into a hard-sided suitcase he discovered in her closet and placed it in the trunk of her vehicle.

Olson allegedly told police that he dropped the luggage in a garbage in Great Falls, near an elementary school. According to the affidavit, sanitation trucks retrieved the rubbish from the bin on November 27th, and Wood’s body would have been offloaded at the landfill the next day.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, along with many other organizations and volunteers, have been searching the waste, but Wood has yet to be discovered.

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been 'fighting on and off;' boyfriend arrested

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

