Bob Telmosse’s Christmas giveaway supports needy families for the 42nd year in Colorado Springs

What started as a joke has evolved into an annual holiday tradition that brightens the holidays for thousands of low-income families.

It began in 1983, when someone published an ad in the local newspaper claiming that businessman Bob Temlosse’ was giving away free food at one of his workplaces; when people arrived and discovered the hoax at the same time Telmosse’ did, he offered food the next day.

He got the nickname “Santa Bob,” and a joyful ritual began.

The giveaway has increased year after year, even after Telmosse’s death in 2006; it is traditionally hosted at the Colorado Springs Event Center, near the intersection of Academy and Palmer Park boulevards.

Donors and volunteers collaborate to provide food, toys, gifts, Christmas trees, visits with Santa Claus, and bicycles to underprivileged children and families in the community.

Carol Reinert, a member of the Telmosse’ Foundation board of directors, stated that she has been associated with the giveaway since it was officially launched in 1984.

“Back then, we had only six bikes,” she recounted. “We now have more than 1,100. But it’s not enough. We have a lottery to get as many to the kids as possible. And we’ve expanded to 670 volunteers already, which is fantastic. It has expanded so big that we require any funds and help we can obtain. Bob would perform cartwheels if he saw this today. We appreciate all of the aid we receive.”

Before the doors opened at 9 a.m. on Saturday, a line of families ran the length of the center, with some arriving Friday morning to wait.

Vanessa Barros was the second person in line.

“I’ve been coming here for six years,” she told me. “I have 14 members of my family here today. We wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas without this. We live paycheck to paycheck. We hope to acquire them bikes this year because they tend to run out. That’s why we lined up early. We adore it here. “They accomplish amazing things.”

Even The Grinch couldn’t deny that.

