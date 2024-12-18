14 Suspects Arrested In Violent Colorado Home Invasion And Kidnapping At Apartment Complex

According to Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain, at least 14 people were captured early Tuesday following a violent house invasion, kidnapping, and assault at an apartment complex that was already known for criminal activities.

The incident happened late Monday at The Edge at Lowry Apartments on Dallas Street, the same complex that made national headlines earlier this year after a viral video of armed individuals threatening residents surfaced.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call about an armed home invasion, stabbing, and kidnapping. According to investigators, the incident began at 8:45 p.m. Monday when a group of suspects—13 men and maybe three women—entered an apartment at 1258 Dallas Street, which housed two victims, an adult male and a female.

The victims were forcibly relocated to a nearby building at 1268 Dallas Street, where they were handcuffed, pistol-whipped, beaten, and threatened. During the assault, the suspects reportedly burglarized the victims’ apartment and stole valuable belongings.

During a press conference, Chief Chamberlain described the victims’ experiences as acts of terrorism and victimization. “The victims were detained without their will, assaulted and bound. “They were terrorized,” Chamberlain explained. The male victim received a non-life-threatening stab wound during the attack.

After being kept for several hours, the victims persuaded the suspects to let them go, pledging not to notify authorities. They left the complex and called 911 from a friend’s home in Aurora.

Several officers raced to the location and detained 14 individuals. The investigation is still ongoing as authorities seek to identify and interrogate people involved. The victims received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This complex is extremely problematic and crime-ridden,” Chamberlain explained. “The City of Aurora and law enforcement have been focusing on this location, and we will not stop until those responsible for victimizing others are held accountable or removed.”

While police have not confirmed the suspects’ gang affiliations, Chief Chamberlain described the incident as “100% gang activity” and said they are looking into suspected ties to a Venezuelan group.

The victims, along with those implicated, are thought to be members of the Venezuelan immigrant community. Chamberlain reassured the public that Aurora police would not tolerate such violence, regardless of immigration status. “We will not allow the victimization of our community members—documented or undocumented—to occur,” he said with urgency.

The Edge at Lowry Apartments made national headlines in September after a viral video surfaced showing armed persons harassing residents. Following the video, President-elect Donald Trump declared “Operation Aurora,” a federal initiative to combat escalating violence at the facility.

Chief Chamberlain confirmed the department’s determination to combat crime in the region. “We will not rest until every individual involved is brought to justice.”

Aurora police are still investigating the event and working to identify all suspects. Further updates are likely as the inquiry continues.

