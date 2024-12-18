US local news

Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow, 15, seen in the first images after she killed two in the Wisconsin Christian school shooting

By Joseph

Published on:

Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow, 15, seen in the first images after she killed two in the Wisconsin Christian school shooting

The first images of the juvenile shooter who killed a student and teacher at a Wisconsin Christian school have surfaced, and she is dressed in a T-shirt promoting a band that Columbine gunman Eric Harris admired.

Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, a 15-year-old student at Abundant Life Christian School, was seen at a gun range while wearing a shirt from the German band KMFDM.

Harris also wore one of the band’s T-shirts in public before he and Dylan Klebold murdered 13 people at Columbine High School in 1999.

Newsweek said that the band’s acronym moniker approximately translates to “no pity for the majority.”

Rupnow, like Harris and Klebold, turned the gun on herself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during her spree on Monday.

The image of her in the clothing has sparked conjecture that Rupnow was inspired by the Columbine massacre, although authorities are currently investigating her motive.

Other photographs on her father’s Facebook page show her joyfully playing in the leaves with two dogs.

According to police, Rupnow brought a firearm to the Madison campus and opened fire in a classroom during study hall at 11 a.m.

SOURCE

For You!

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

Donald Trump's troubling war on the press continues to grow Lloyd Green

Donald Trump’s troubling war on the press continues to grow | Lloyd Green

'My Breakpoint' After losing her employment at Frisch's, she had to evacuate home

‘My Breakpoint’ | After losing her employment at Frisch’s, she had to evacuate home

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

Joseph

Recommend For You

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

How to Handle Late SSDI Payments and When to Call Social Security

Leave a Comment