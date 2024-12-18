Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow, 15, seen in the first images after she killed two in the Wisconsin Christian school shooting

The first images of the juvenile shooter who killed a student and teacher at a Wisconsin Christian school have surfaced, and she is dressed in a T-shirt promoting a band that Columbine gunman Eric Harris admired.

Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, a 15-year-old student at Abundant Life Christian School, was seen at a gun range while wearing a shirt from the German band KMFDM.

Harris also wore one of the band’s T-shirts in public before he and Dylan Klebold murdered 13 people at Columbine High School in 1999.

Newsweek said that the band’s acronym moniker approximately translates to “no pity for the majority.”

Rupnow, like Harris and Klebold, turned the gun on herself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during her spree on Monday.

The image of her in the clothing has sparked conjecture that Rupnow was inspired by the Columbine massacre, although authorities are currently investigating her motive.

Other photographs on her father’s Facebook page show her joyfully playing in the leaves with two dogs.

According to police, Rupnow brought a firearm to the Madison campus and opened fire in a classroom during study hall at 11 a.m.

