Littleton police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl

LITTLETON — The Littleton Police Department requested public assistance Tuesday in identifying a missing 14-year-old girl, Cheyenne Irish, who was last seen on the evening of December 16.

According to authorities, Irish was last seen leaving her home about 9 p.m., dressed in dark sweatpants and a hoodie.

The police have not revealed any other details concerning her disappearance, but they are requesting anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

The community and neighboring areas have been encouraged to keep an eye out for Irish and report any sightings or information that could help locate her.

Littleton Police have underlined the severity of the issue and the need for prompt public aid.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Littleton Police Department dispatch at 603-444-2422 so that an officer can return their call soon.

The agency has not provided any further information about the ongoing search, but it is committed to finding Cheyenne Irish and securing her safe return.

