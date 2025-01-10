US local news

Watch: At Jimmy Carter’s funeral, George W. Bush refuses to shake Donald Trump’s hand

By Oliver

Published on:

Former President George W. Bush declined to shake President-elect Donald Trump’s hand at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

As the former presidents sat at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, a CBS panel noted that Bush ignored the president-elect.

“This is an extraordinary moment because the president-elect is sitting next to Barack Obama,” anchor Norah O’Donnell stated.

“There’s former President George W. Bush,” said correspondent Robert Costa, as the former Republican president took his seat.

“He did not shake Trump’s hand,” O’Donnell emphasized. “And look how appropriately former President George W. Bush stands to welcome former First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Clinton.”

“Have not seen President Bush interact with President Trump,” says Costa.

“We have not,” O’Donnell agreed.

