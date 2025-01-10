ABC’s David Muir has been labelled a ‘pathetic narcissist’ after being spotted pinning his jacket to look more butch during a story on the LA fires

A top news anchor has been labeled a “pathetic narcissist” after being caught pinning his firefighter’s jacket to look more butch during a Los Angeles wildfire broadcast.

ABC’s David Muir was seen using a clothespin to spruce up his fire jacket while reporting live on the devastating fire.

Muir was reporting live from the Pacific Palisades, one of the most severely affected areas by the raging blaze.

As he turned around to show the destruction behind him, a video clip of his ABC-branded fire jacket from behind was revealed to the audience.

The clamp appeared to tighten Muir’s jacket, giving his torso a more chiseled appearance.

ABC viewers have since dubbed the journalist a “pathetic narcissist” and claimed Muir used the pin to “look more snacky” on TV as Los Angeles burned.

One viewer slammed the journalist, saying, “He used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop just so he would look snacky for TV.”

Jack Osbourne, the reality star and son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, wrote: “Nice jacket, bro. “I’m glad you look svelte with those clothesline pegs while our city burns down.”

Journalist Paul V Rea added, “He’s a fraud from head to toe.”

On social media, one person wrote, “Just when your reputation hasn’t gotten bad enough,” while others labelled Muir as “pathetic” and “narcissistic”.

According to the New York Post, using clothes pegs to cinch clothes is a common style practice in television shows.

However, Muir’s use of the clothespin drew widespread criticism, with viewers fuming at the act.

A wildfire “apocalypse” ripped through Los Angeles, forcing 130,000 people to flee their homes and killing five.

A-listers including Paris Hilton, John Goodman, Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, and Billy Crystal have had their homes reduced to smouldering rubble.

Celebrity haunts have become ghost towns as gusty winds and dry conditions have allowed the five major fires – the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset fires – to spread rapidly.

Cal Fire reports that the Palisades fire is the most destructive in Los Angeles history, having burned over 17,000 acres.

About 100,000 people have been forced to flee that fire, which is burning in denser suburbs than the Palisades blaze.

The Sunset fire is raging in the Hollywood Hills, threatening iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood sign and the Hollywood Bowl.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, and Quentin Tarantino are among the Hollywood Hills residents whose properties are at risk.

Some 1,800 desperate firefighters are bravely attempting to contain the fires, but the majority are still uncontrolled.

LA Fire Chief Kristen Crowley stated, “I can tell you that we are throwing all of our available resources at it right now. I’m seeing active water drops as we speak.”

People have been rescued from burning buildings after reckless residents refused to leave despite clear warnings from officials to do so.

Aerial bombardment of the fires has resumed after winds became too strong late on Tuesday night.

However, dry conditions continue to put the exhausted firefighters to the test, with hurricane-force winds expected to last for days.

Miguel Marquez, the city manager, described the last 22 hours as “brutal,” adding that people had “put their own lives at risk to save others”.

He described how police officers have gone “door to door” evacuating those still in their homes, saving lives and calling their efforts “heroic”.

“We will not relent, we will heal, we will rebuild,” he went on.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly looting in fire-damaged areas, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Since the fires started on Monday, more than 30,000 acres in Los Angeles have burned.

Celebrities lose homes to wildfires

The wildfires have not spared the homes of the rich and famous, with Hollywood A-listers tragically losing their homes to smouldering rubble.

Those whose homes were burned down include:

