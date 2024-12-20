The “highly contagious” stomach bug is now sweeping New York

Just in time for holiday family gatherings, Montefiore Hospital in Nyack is revealing details on the investigation into a dangerous stomach ailment that appears to be spreading over Long Island and other parts of New York.

Norovirus can induce unpleasant symptoms for a few days. Here’s what you should watch out for.

What is Norovirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norovirus is a stomach infection that can produce a variety of unpleasant symptoms, the most frequent of which are vomiting and diarrhea.

Other possible symptoms include fever, body aches, headaches, and stomach discomfort.

How Contagious is Norovirus?

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear as early as 24 to 48 hours after Norovirus exposure.

It can spread as easy as exchanging utensils, glasses, or saliva with someone sick with Norovirus, but it can also be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces and then contacting your face or lips.

This time of year, it’s a good idea to keep your hands away from your face to avoid catching anything from the common cold to the Norovirus.

How Long Will a Contaminated Person Be Sick?

According to Montefiore in Nyack, a Norovirus infection normally lasts 1 to 3 days, but some symptoms, including as exhaustion and dehydration, might last longer.

If you catch Norovirus, the Mayo Clinic reports that there is no specific treatment to remove it from your body. Typically, the virus will resolve itself. However, there are some things that an infected individual should do.

First, they should restrict their interaction with others to avoid infecting loved ones. Even making food for others can spread the illness, so keep to yourself, disinfect services, and don’t share anything.

The most important thing an infected person can do to feel well is to stay hydrated. Loss of fluids is a major issue while treating stomach infections. Drink water and sports drinks to replenish any fluids lost through…vomiting, most likely.

SOURCE