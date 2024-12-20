Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. Split: $14M Florida mansion turns into a battlefield amid infidelity rumors and possible diplomatic post

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $14 million waterfront house in Jupiter, Florida, is making headlines again as the couple goes through substantial personal and professional upheavals. As the couple prepares to end their relationship, doubts concerning the future of this high-value item arise.

Inside The Mansion

Located in the prestigious Admirals Cove enclave, the huge 11,300-square-foot property formerly mirrored the couple’s common goals. Following accusations of Trump Jr.’s infidelity and Guilfoyle’s acceptance of an ambassadorial post, the estate’s future is uncertain.

The opulent mansion, purchased in 2021, contains seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a private dock, a wine room, a theater, and an elevator – a clear display of riches and exclusivity. Aside from its magnificence, the property acts as a tangible representation of the Trump family’s enormous wealth.

According to the Daily Mail, one distinguishing feature of the property’s ownership is the “tenants in common” arrangement, which allows Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle to manage their stakes independently. This legal structure could complicate matters if they decide to sell or divide the asset, increasing curiosity about their future move.

The mansion’s location also has significance. The property, located just 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago and near Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was convenient for both his father and his five children, according to the Palm Beach Post.

However, external circumstances are changing what was formerly a nice set up.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. began their romance in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, the couple kept their engagement private, until revealing it in 2022. Fast forward to now, and sources indicate that the couple has split up, with Trump Jr. romantically linked to socialite Bettina Anderson for at least six months.

Anderson was spotted at the Republican National Convention in July, sitting immediately behind Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who appeared as a pair while Guilfoyle gave a speech.

The breakup raises concerns about the future of the former couple’s $14 million Jupiter home. The property, located in the prestigious Admirals Cove community, serves as both a valued asset and a reminder of the couple’s previous partnership.

With Guilfoyle now apparently in line to become the United States ambassador to Greece, a position that would require her to relocate to Athens full-time for at least four years, the estate’s future is uncertain. Many people are wondering whether the mansion will be sold, rented, or maintained as a part-time stateside residence.

Trump Jr.’s absence from the property complicates matters even more. He’s been spending more time at Anderson’s modest three-bedroom home in West Palm Beach, which he bought in 2014 for $428,000.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle’s diplomatic trip adds another element to the storyline. The newly single brunette appears to be accepting her losses and focusing on her work.

In fact, she shared her delight on social media, saying she hoped to “earn the support of the U.S. Senate” and advance “the Trump agenda” on a global scale. If confirmed, her full-time transfer to Greece will make deciding the mansion’s fate even more urgent.

SOURCE