The Coldest Christmas Ever Recorded in Wyoming

By Oliver

Published on:

A White Christmas in Wyoming? It happens now and then.

Nothing on Earth remains constant, which is a certainty.

We can’t predict what the weather will be like this Christmas.

Let’s take a look at what has happened over the years.

The coldest Christmas ever recorded in Casper was December 22, 2022, when the temperature dropped to -42°F. This broke the previous record of -41°F, set on December 21, 1990.

The cold snap was part of a winter weather system that also affected other parts of Wyoming, including Reliance (-27°F); Togwotee Pass, Wamsutter, and Grant Village in Yellowstone National Park (-24°F); Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park (-21°F); and Lander (-19°F).

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Wyoming was -66°F on February 9, 1933, in Yellowstone Park. However, this record is being reviewed because the observations may have occurred in Montana.

December 2023 was one of the warmest on record in Wyoming, with Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Scottsbluff, and Sidney all ranking among the top ten warmest Decembers.

The warmest day of the month was December 6, when Laramie, Rawlins, and Sidney all set new daily highs. Cheyenne did not fall below 10°F in December, which hasn’t happened since 2002.

Wyoming’s warmest winter months are in the lower elevations of the central and northeast regions, the Big Horn Basin, and along the east border. Minimum temperatures in January, the coldest month, typically range between 5°F and 10°F, but in the western valleys they can drop to around -5°F.

The forecast for Christmas 2024 snow is high in the low 40s across the state, with a chance of light snow.

Every year is different.

We have no idea what comes next.

