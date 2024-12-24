US local news

In 2024, The Penny Will Be Worth More Than $160,000

A rare 1864 Indian Head Penny with a small “L” on the ribbon has become a prized possession among coin collectors, recently selling at auction for an impressive $161,000.

This extraordinary value emphasizes its rarity and historical significance.

James Longacre designed the Indian Head Penny, which was introduced in 1864 after the Flying Eagle Cent. According to PCGS, Longacre began discreetly engraving his initial “L” on the ribbon of Lady Liberty’s headdress around the end of 1864.

This design change was temporary, making these coins highly desirable.

Even in less-than-mint condition, these coins can sell for around $40, demonstrating their enduring popularity among collectors.

For numismatists, the 1864 Indian Head Penny is more than a coin; it is a piece of American history that represents the artistry and craftsmanship of nineteenth-century minting.

If you come across one, it could be worth far more than its face value, especially in pristine condition.

