The $100 Million Car Collection You Need to See in Pennington, NJ

In Pennington, New Jersey, there is a car collection that will leave any car enthusiast amazed. One of the cars being restored is valued at an incredible $1.5 million. This collection is not just big, it’s full of rare, luxury, and classic cars.

Some of the most unique vehicles in the world can be found at Interstate Motorsport. Car lover and YouTuber George J. Saliba recently visited the collection and was in awe of what he saw.

A Car Collection Worth $100 Million

The collection at Interstate Motorsport is worth around $100 million. This impressive collection includes classic cars, collector’s editions, luxury cars, and even rare vehicles like the SHERP ATV.

This ATV is one of the rarest cars you will find anywhere, showing how diverse this collection is. There’s something for every car lover in this one-of-a-kind collection.

Car Collections Across the USA

The United States is home to some of the most impressive car collections in the world. For example, there are massive collections in Alabama filled with classic cars, and even a warehouse in Missouri that has cars from famous movies and TV shows.

But the collection at Interstate Motorsport stands out. George J. Saliba calls it an “auto spa” because of how well the cars are cared for and the overall experience it offers to visitors.

The Unique SHERP ATV and Other Rare Vehicles

When George and his friends visited, they were first struck by the sight of the SHERP ATV, a vehicle that is not often seen. But that was just the beginning.

The collection includes stunning Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Ferraris, and even a rare 1951 Willys-Overland Jeepster. Each car is in perfect condition, showing the passion and care that has gone into maintaining them.

A Guided Tour by Alex, the Owner’s Nephew

Alex, the nephew of the owner Steve, gave George and his group a special tour of the collection. One of the standout cars was a vintage Maserati, which had been restored with about $1 million worth of work.

This car has won prestigious awards and is one of the many gems in the collection. Another standout car is a 2000 AM General Hummer, which caught George’s attention and made him even more curious about the collection.

Every Car Has Its Story

The collection at Interstate Motorsport isn’t just about the cars; it’s about the stories behind each vehicle.

Each car is unique, and as you walk through the rows of vehicles, you can feel the history and passion that has been poured into them. Some cars, like the $1.5 million car being restored, are true works of art that you can’t find anywhere else.

Interstate Motorsport in Pennington, New Jersey, is more than just a car collection—it’s a celebration of automotive history, design, and passion.

With a collection worth $100 million and rare vehicles like the SHERP ATV and vintage Maseratis, it’s an automotive paradise.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just someone who appreciates rare collectibles, this place offers a unique experience that is hard to match.