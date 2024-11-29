Billions in Unclaimed Funds in New York—Could They Be Yours?

New York state holds billions of dollars that haven’t been claimed yet, and you could be the rightful owner! If you’re curious to know whether some of this money belongs to you, there’s an easy way to find out.

By searching a public database, you can quickly check if the state owes you money. Here’s how you can search and claim what’s yours.

How to Find Out if the State Owes You Money

The New York State Comptroller’s Office has a special database of unclaimed funds, and every year, the USA Today Network in New York creates its own database. All you need to do is type in your name, and it will show you any funds that match.

The unclaimed money could be from many different places, like forgotten bank accounts, insurance policies, or other sources.

Amounts owed can range from as little as $3 to much larger sums. In fact, there is even a large estate with nearly $8 million that remains unclaimed! Whether it’s a small amount or a large sum, it’s worth checking to see if some of it belongs to you.

How to Claim Your Unclaimed Funds

Claiming the funds is simple, and it won’t cost you anything. Here are the methods you can use to claim your money:

Visit the Comptroller’s Website: The easiest way is to visit the official New York State Comptroller’s website, where you can search for your funds and start the claim process. Send a Claim by Mail: If you prefer, you can mail a claim to: The New York State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, 110 State St., Albany, NY 12236. Call for Help: If you have questions, you can call the state’s office at (800) 221-9311 for more assistance.

The best part is that reclaiming your funds is free. You don’t have to pay any fees to get your money back.

Interesting Facts About Unclaimed Funds in New York

Each year, over 10 million searches are conducted to find unclaimed funds.

About 45% of the unclaimed funds come from old bank accounts.

The Comptroller’s Office handles more than $1.5 million in claims every day.

The largest unclaimed amount is an estate worth $8 million.

70% of claims are for less than $100.

Why You Should Check for Unclaimed Funds

Even if you think you don’t have any unclaimed money, it’s worth checking. There could be small amounts or even larger sums waiting for you. If you have unclaimed funds, they’re yours to reclaim. Don’t miss out on what’s rightfully yours!

If you want to know more about this process or find answers to other frequently asked questions, make sure to visit the Comptroller’s Office website.