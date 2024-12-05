Social Security – Choosing to Claim Benefits at 62, 67, or 70

When you decide to claim Social Security retirement benefits, the timing significantly impacts your monthly payment. While you can begin receiving benefits as early as age 62, waiting until 67 or even 70 can substantially increase the amount you receive. Let’s break down the differences and help you weigh your options.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, you must have:

Worked for at least 10 years.

Accumulated 40 work credits.

These credits are earned based on your annual income, and once you meet the requirements, you become eligible to receive monthly payments starting at age 62. However, the amount depends on the age you choose to file.

Filing at 62

Claiming benefits at age 62 allows you to start receiving payments early, but it comes with a significant reduction. The Social Security Administration (SSA) reduces your monthly payment by approximately 30% if you claim before your Full Retirement Age (FRA).

Example:

If your FRA payment would have been $2,119, claiming at 62 reduces it to $1,465.

Waiting just one extra year to age 63 increases the payment to $1,569, showing how even short delays can add up.

Filing at 62 may work for those who:

Need immediate financial support.

Have health concerns that might limit longevity.

Do not have other retirement income sources.

Filing at 67

For those born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67. Filing at this age ensures you receive 100% of your eligible benefit amount without reductions.

Example:

If you file at 67, you’d receive $2,119 per month.

That’s $654 more per month than filing at 62—a difference that can significantly improve your financial stability in retirement.

Filing at FRA is a balanced option for those who can afford to wait and want to maximize their benefits without delaying too long.

Filing at 70

Delaying benefits beyond your FRA can earn you delayed retirement credits, boosting your monthly payment by up to 8% for each year you wait, up to age 70.

Example:

Filing at 70 increases your monthly payment to $2,634.

That’s $515 more per month than filing at 67 and $1,169 more than filing at 62.

This option is ideal for those who:

Are healthy and can continue working or relying on other income.

Want to maximize their retirement income for later years.

Comparing Filing Ages

The table below illustrates the impact of filing at different ages:

Filing Age Monthly Payment Increase vs. Age 62 62 $1,465 Base Amount 63 $1,569 +$104 67 $2,119 +$654 70 $2,634 +$1,169

What to Consider

Health and Longevity : If you expect to live a long life, waiting to file could provide greater lifetime benefits.

: If you expect to live a long life, waiting to file could provide greater lifetime benefits. Financial Needs : Immediate income needs might make filing early a necessity.

: Immediate income needs might make filing early a necessity. Other Income Sources: A robust retirement portfolio may allow you to delay Social Security for higher benefits.

Deciding when to claim Social Security benefits is a personal choice that depends on your financial needs, health, and long-term goals. While filing at 62 provides early access, waiting until 67 or 70 significantly increases your monthly payments. Evaluate your situation carefully to make the best decision for your retirement.

