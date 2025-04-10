IRS Tax Refunds Expected Between April 9–15, 2025: Who Gets Paid When?

If you’re waiting for your tax refund in the United States, there’s good news! The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says that most taxpayers will get their refunds between April 9 and April 15, 2025. But the time it takes to receive your money depends on how you filed your return—digitally or by paper.

Knowing how the process works and what affects the refund timeline can help you avoid stress and plan your finances better. Let’s break it down.

Digital vs. Paper Filing: What’s the Difference?

If you filed your taxes online between March 19 and April 8, 2025, the IRS expects to process your return in up to 21 days. That means your money could arrive during the refund window of April 9–15, right on time.

But if you sent your return by mail between February 13 and March 20, your wait could be much longer. Paper returns take 4 to 8 weeks to process, because IRS workers need to manually check and scan every document. Even if your refund arrives in the same April window, your total wait time is much longer.

Why Digital Returns Are Faster

The IRS gives priority to digital tax returns because they’re easier to read, contain fewer mistakes, and can be checked faster using computer systems. In most cases, 90% of electronic refunds are sent out within 21 days, as long as there are no errors.

On the other hand, paper returns can take 28 to 56 days to process after being received. For example, if someone mailed their return on February 13, their refund might not arrive until late March or early April, adding up to more than 60 days of total delay.

Filing Dates and Refund Windows

Here’s a quick look at the key dates and timelines based on your filing method:

Digital Filing

Filed between: March 19 – April 8, 2025

Processing Time: Up to 21 days

Refund Window: April 9 – April 15, 2025

Paper Filing

Mailed between: February 13 – March 20, 2025

Processing Time: 4 to 8 weeks after IRS receives it

Refund Window: April 9 – April 15, 2025

Even though both digital and paper filers may receive refunds during the same period, those who filed on paper had to send their taxes over a month earlier to match that timeline.

Should You File Taxes Digitally?

Yes, filing taxes digitally is highly recommended. It not only helps you get your refund faster, but also reduces the chances of delays or errors. Online submissions are easier for the IRS to process and verify.

Still, around 10% of taxpayers in the U.S. choose paper filing, mostly due to personal habits, lack of trust in online systems, or because their tax returns are more complicated.

No matter which method you use, it’s important to double-check all your details, including your bank account, address, and deductions. Small mistakes can delay your refund, even if you file online.

The IRS also advises using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on their website to track your refund status.

