SNAP Food Stamps Payment Schedule for April 2025: What You Need to Know

In April 2025, all U.S. citizens who receive SNAP Food Stamps will have their benefits deposited into their EBT cards as usual. However, it’s important to note that the payment schedule can vary depending on the state you live in. While many states will make the payments in the first half of the month, others may delay their payments.

If you are waiting for your SNAP payment, check the payment schedule for your state to avoid any confusion. Knowing when to expect your payment will help you manage your money more effectively.

Who Gets SNAP Food Stamps in the Next Few Hours?

The SNAP payment schedule varies across different states in the U.S. Each state has its own set of payment dates for recipients, so it’s crucial to know when your benefits are likely to arrive. Below is the payment schedule for April 2025:

SNAP Food Stamps Payment Dates for April 2025 by State

Alabama : April 4 to 23

Alaska : April 1

Arizona : April 1 to 13

Arkansas : April 4 to 13

California : April 1 to 10

Colorado : April 1 to 10

Connecticut : April 1 to 3

Delaware : April 2 to 23

District of Columbia : April 1 to 10

Florida : April 1 to 28

Georgia : April 5 to 23

Guam : April 1 to 10

Hawaii : April 3 to 5

Idaho : April 1 to 10

Illinois : April 1 to 10

Indiana : April 5 to 23

Iowa : April 1 to 10

Kansas : April 1 to 10

Kentucky : April 1 to 19

Louisiana : April 1 to 23

Maine : April 10 to 14

Maryland : April 4 to 23

Massachusetts : April 1 to 14

Michigan : April 3 to 21

Minnesota : April 4 to 13

Mississippi : April 4 to 21

Missouri : April 1 to 22

Montana : April 2 to 6

Nebraska : April 1 to 5

Nevada : April 1 to 10

New Hampshire : April 5

New Jersey : April 1 to 5

New Mexico : April 1 to 20

New York : April 1 to 9

North Carolina : April 3 to 21

North Dakota : April 1

Ohio : April 2 to 20

Oklahoma : April 1 to 10

Oregon : April 1 to 9

Pennsylvania : April 3 to 14

Puerto Rico : April 4 to 22

Rhode Island : April 1

South Carolina : April 1 to 10

South Dakota : April 10

Tennessee : April 1 to 20

Texas : April 1 to 28

Utah : April 5, 11, and 15

Virgin Islands : April 1

Vermont : April 1

Virginia : April 1 to 7

Washington : April 1 to 20

West Virginia : April 1 to 9

Wisconsin : April 1 to 15

Wyoming: April 1 to 4

How to Check Your SNAP Balance

Once your state has processed the payment, the SNAP benefits will be available on your EBT card. To know if the funds are available, you can simply check your balance using the EBT system.

By checking your balance, you can confirm when your SNAP payment has been credited and avoid any delays in using the funds. This will help you plan your purchases and manage your budget more effectively.

Also see:- Social Security Payments: April 9, 2025 – What You Need to Know