How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

Even though the pandemic is largely behind us, some economic policies from that time are still in effect. One of the most important programs was the third economic stimulus check, which was provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021. This payment helped millions of American families cope with the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.

While many people received this check automatically, others missed out for reasons such as lack of information, issues with their tax return, or not qualifying at the time. The good news is that if you missed the third stimulus check, you may still be able to claim it in 2025.

Who Can Claim the IRS Stimulus Check in 2025?

The third stimulus check was up to $1,400 per person, including dependents of any age. This was available to those who met certain income criteria in 2021. Specifically:

Single taxpayers could get the full amount if their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) was $75,000 or less .

Heads of household could get the full amount if their AGI was $112,500 or less.

Married couples filing jointly could get the full amount if their AGI was $150,000 or less.

For those above these income limits, the amount of the check was gradually reduced. The full amount stopped at:

$80,000 for singles

$120,000 for heads of household

$160,000 for couples

If you didn’t receive the full stimulus payment, or if you didn’t get it at all, you can still apply for it through the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. However, you must file your 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025 to qualify. Even if you don’t normally file a tax return, you will need to do so to receive the payment.

How to Claim the IRS Payment

Here’s what you need to do to claim your third stimulus check:

1. Check if You Qualify

First, make sure you qualify. Check if your income in 2021 was within the limits mentioned above and whether you received the full payment. If you’re unsure, you can:

Review the IRS letters sent to those who received the checks.

Check your payment history on the IRS portal.

2. File Your 2021 Tax Return

To claim your Recovery Rebate Credit, you need to file your 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025. You can do this electronically or on paper, though filing online is faster and more efficient. Make sure to include the calculation for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return. The IRS website offers tools and guides to help you with this process.

3. Receive Your Payment

Once your tax return is processed, the IRS will send you the amount you are entitled to as part of your tax refund. If you choose direct deposit, you will likely receive your payment faster.

