US local news

Police: A 16-year-old killed entire family then calling 911 to drunkenly confess to quadruple homicide

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Police A 16-year-old killed entire family then calling 911 to drunkenly confess to quadruple homicide

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old New Mexico boy on Saturday morning after he allegedly shot his parents and teenage siblings and then called 911 while intoxicated to confess to the quadruple homicide.

According to a New Mexico State Police news release, Diego Leyva faces first-degree murder charges for the horrific slaughter, which took place around 3:30 a.m. before the murder suspect called the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the teen’s home in Belen, he allegedly told a dispatcher over the phone that he had killed his family before walking out with his hands in the air, according to authorities.

State police said Leyva was “extremely intoxicated” but was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was discovered on the kitchen table, according to police.

The suspect’s 42-year-old father, Leonardo Leyva, 35-year-old mother, Adriana Bencomo, 16-year-old sister, Adrian Leyva, and 14-year-old brother, Alexander Leyva, were all found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home, according to law enforcement and KRQE.

The alleged killer was taken to a nearby hospital for detox and then booked into a juvenile justice center in Albuquerque early Sunday, officials said.

A former teacher was shocked that the teen boy could be responsible for the heinous murders.

“I would never have thought that something like this would happen, and that Diego would be capable of doing something like this,” said educator Vanessa LaGrange to the Guardian. “Everyone’s in shock.”

The state police investigative bureau is still looking into what sparked the murderous rampage.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment