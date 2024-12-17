Police: A 16-year-old killed entire family then calling 911 to drunkenly confess to quadruple homicide

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old New Mexico boy on Saturday morning after he allegedly shot his parents and teenage siblings and then called 911 while intoxicated to confess to the quadruple homicide.
According to a New Mexico State Police news release, Diego Leyva faces first-degree murder charges for the horrific slaughter, which took place around 3:30 a.m. before the murder suspect called the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived at the teen’s home in Belen, he allegedly told a dispatcher over the phone that he had killed his family before walking out with his hands in the air, according to authorities.
State police said Leyva was “extremely intoxicated” but was taken into custody without incident.
A handgun was discovered on the kitchen table, according to police.
The suspect’s 42-year-old father, Leonardo Leyva, 35-year-old mother, Adriana Bencomo, 16-year-old sister, Adrian Leyva, and 14-year-old brother, Alexander Leyva, were all found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home, according to law enforcement and KRQE.
The alleged killer was taken to a nearby hospital for detox and then booked into a juvenile justice center in Albuquerque early Sunday, officials said.
A former teacher was shocked that the teen boy could be responsible for the heinous murders.
“I would never have thought that something like this would happen, and that Diego would be capable of doing something like this,” said educator Vanessa LaGrange to the Guardian. “Everyone’s in shock.”
The state police investigative bureau is still looking into what sparked the murderous rampage.
