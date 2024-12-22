US local news

Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A male child, and the best is yet to come

EAST LANSING — Michigan State stayed unbeaten at home this season, winning its fifth consecutive victory.

The No. 20 Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Florida Atlantic (7-6, 0-0 AAC) 86-69 on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. They will have a Christmas break and not play again until December 30 when they host Western Michigan.

Here are some important statements from coach Tom Izzo and players after the victory:

Izzo described facing FAU as a tough test: “There were a couple sleepless nights. … It was a wonderful victory for us. I didn’t like how it was played all the time; I thought we had become static with the ball.

Izzo said of sophomore forward Coen Carr, who had 18 points and eight rebounds, “Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game.”

Carry on his explosiveness, which included five dunks “It’s just having that mentality to go up strong every time.”

Izzo on Carr’s spectacular dunks, which started a 23-9 run to end the first half: “There are things that are worth two points, and then there are things that are worth far more. Those dunks at the time were worth far more than two points.”

Izzo on point guard Jeremy Fears, who had 13 points and eight assists: “If I take everything into account, that was his best game as a Spartan because he was really good in the huddles and he showed some leadership.”

Concerns about his individual performance on Saturday: “Just kept the game simple today, not trying to do too much.”

Izzo commented on guard Jaden Akins’ injury late in the second half: “He got poked in the eye.” “He was fine; his eye was a little red.”

Carr went on to hit his first career three-pointer from the corner in the second half, saying, “It means a lot.” Behind the scenes, I’ve been working on it for a while.”

Izzo on the bench response after Carr’s 3-pointer: “The last time I witnessed an eruption like that, Steven (Izzo) nailed a shot. I thought that was very cool. I believe that reveals a lot about how they feel about each other.”

Fears about verbally abusing teammates: “I think basketball is a physical and a mental game so if I can overwhelm you mentally, then I think I can get an edge there and you can’t play your best.”

Izzo on his team’s performance 12 games into the season: “I keep telling my team, the media, and my staff that we just have to stay consistent, and we’ve stayed pretty consistent.”

Izzo said of forward Jaxon Kohler, who struggled shooting but grabbed 12 rebounds: “He was a man child in there.”

Izzo advised Carr, who has broadened his game this season, that “the best is yet to come.” “You just keep improving now.”

