On ‘The View,’ Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for her comments about the California wildfires

When a disaster, such as the Los Angeles wildfires, destroys thousands of homes and lives, people tend to point fingers. However, Whoopi Goldberg has her own perspective on the California wildfires, which has elicited some heated responses.

Her point, which has merit, is that California is a tinderbox, vulnerable to Mother Nature. As the world heats up, cities like Los Angeles will become more susceptible to wildfires.

Whoopi Goldberg, who has lost many of her homes to wildfires, believes there is no point in blaming anyone for the destruction.

“It had to do with winds – the winds move things and sparks move things,” she told me. “It doesn’t matter how much water you have if 900,000 buildings are constructed at the same time. We cannot control Mother Nature. Mother Nature doesn’t care what we want.”

She explains that no one has control over where and when extreme weather occurs. Nature decides what burns and what doesn’t. Instead of attempting to assign blame, Whoopi Goldberg believes we should focus on how we can help with wildfire relief efforts.

Whoopi Goldberg Touches On A Hot Topic With Wildfires

Although she has a point, many people are dissatisfied with her views on the wildfires. People, as always, want someone to blame for the widespread devastation. Most are looking to Gavin Newsom for answers. People are accusing California Governor Jerry Brown of failing to fulfill his duties.

Under his leadership, fire departments were defunded, water supplies were depleted, and little was done to prevent the inevitable fires.

However, Whoopi Goldberg does not believe he should be blamed for the wildfires. “You should be pointing fingers and asking how we can help. “It’s too early to say, ‘Oh, it’s Gavin’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault,'” she told The View.

However, commenters on X are not convinced, and many make valid points. “This is Gavin Newsom’s fault.

The wind occurs. Everyone knows that the Santa Ana winds blow each year. People would manage the land by clearing brush, conducting controlled burns to remove deadfall, and storing adequate water resources.

But none of that happened, according to Newsom. Wildfires are a known occurrence almost every year. The man responsible could have taken precautions.

SOURCE