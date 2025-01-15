Do You Know Michigan’s New Law Concerning Car Warming in Your Driveway?

Sliding into an ice-cold car that has been sitting out all night has all the appeal of watching an out-of-state driver navigate a Michigan Left. So start your car and let it warm up, correct?

Before you start the car, double-check your knowledge of Michigan law, which has changed in recent years.

Michigan Man Rails Against ‘Ridiculous’ Ticket

You may remember Taylor Trupiano, the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car to the forefront when he was ticketed by Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.

Trupiano railed against the ticket, posting it on social media, where many people expressed their support by calling the citation ridiculous.

It turned out that the cops were well within their rights. Michigan law (at the time) prohibited leaving a running vehicle unattended with the keys in the ignition, even if it was parked on private property.

New Michigan Law Permits Running Your Car in Your Driveway

There has since been a change in Michigan law that gives motorists a little more flexibility. House Bill 4215 amended the law in 2017, removing the language that prohibited the practice “in any place.” This allows vehicle owners to warm up their vehicles in their private driveways without incurring a penalty.

However, the legislation states that it is still illegal to leave an unattended running vehicle on a public or private road or parking lot.

Remote Starters Make Warming Up Your Vehicle Legal

Although leaving a running vehicle in a parking lot or on the road is illegal, using a remote starter provides some flexibility.

Vehicles started with a remote starter can remain locked, and as long as the keys are not accessible, unattended vehicles pose no risk, and the owner cannot be ticketed.

Use Caution When Running a Vehicle in Your Driveway

Although Michigan law now allows vehicles to run unattended in private driveways, police warn that this practice encourages theft.

Leaving a vehicle unattended with the keys inside creates a safety risk. The danger can arise if an unsupervised child gains access to a running vehicle and is able to shift it into gear.

Remote vehicle starters make it simple and legal to warm up a vehicle in a parking lot or driveway without raising the risk of theft or child endangerment.

