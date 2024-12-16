US local news

New York man ‘kills dad, then surprisingly delivers body to cops’ with defense attorney in tow

A New York man is accused of murdering his father after arriving to his local sheriff’s station with his body and a defense counsel.

Richard Fluegel Jr., 30, was charged with felony charges of second-degree murder, criminal use of a handgun, and tampering with physical evidence after arriving at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Geneseo on December 10. According to authorities, someone in the sheriff’s office parking lot called 911 and said that they “wanted to turn in a deceased body.”

Brian DeCarolis, a defense attorney who started representing Fluegel only hours before they traveled to the police station, made the call, and Richard Fluegel Sr., 60, was found dead, according to Law&Crime. DeCarolis said that he received a call from Fluegel Jr. on the night of December 9, explaining that he needed assistance because he had a dead corpse in his vehicle.

“So, you have the suspect in the vehicle with his dead father, and in a different car is his defense attorney, Brian DeCarolis. “So, the defense attorney called to say, ‘We’re out in the parking lot with a deceased body,'” Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty stated during a news conference.

DeCarolis did not represent Fluegel until that night and is not being investigated.

Things began on the evening of December 8 when Fluegel Sr. did not come home, raising suspicion since he was scheduled to take a trip early the following morning, according to a statement put on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The following morning, local police stated that Fluegel Sr.’s automobile had been discovered in a parking lot. That revelation prompted the search into his location. Police raided a residence on Bonner Road where Fluegel Jr. was allegedly planting marijuana.

This is where investigators think the suspected killing of Fluegel Sr. occurred. Fluegel Jr. is accused of shooting his father twice with a 12-gauge shotgun on the Bonner Road property, killing him.

According to documents, Fluegel Jr. attempted to hide his father’s corpse by putting it in a sheet inside his vehicle. The weapon purportedly used in the shooting was subsequently found.

