Mysterious drone activity in New Jersey may be an intentional distraction hiding a potential attack on the United States, according to experts. ‘Could very well get hit’

The mysterious drones hanging above the tri-state region are most likely a purposeful diversion by a foreign entity attempting to conceal other malicious actions in the United States, according to one analyst.

“These drones and this activity are too large, too well-organized to be the work of hobbyists,” said Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute think-tank and author of “Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America,” to Fox Business.

“So that leaves foreign powers. It may be Iran, or Iran in collaboration with China, but someone is certainly attempting to divert our attention,” he said of the many sightings of well-lit drones.

“What truly disturbs me is that if they’re attempting to bring our attention to these drones, what else are they doing in our country? “So we could very well be hit,” Chang said.

Mysterious drones have been hovering over the East Coast, mainly New York and New Jersey, in recent weeks, with at least 3,000 sightings confirmed in the Garden State this month alone.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it received complaints as early as November 18.

Tensions about the mystery flying objects reached a boiling point in New York on Saturday, when Gov. Hochul decided it was time to act.

“This has gone too far,” she said in a statement announcing her request to federal authorities to provide local police departments the authority to shoot down drones.

On Sunday, Hochul revealed that federal authorities had approved the deployment of a high-tech drone detection device to New York State to assist with the probe.

