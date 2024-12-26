Entertainment

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

By Oliver

Published on:

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

According to an intriguing new WWE rumor, Charlotte Flair’s long-awaited return to WWE television in 2025 may be markedly different.

Charlotte Flair is one of the best female wrestlers in WWE history. She has won nearly every championship in the women’s division, including those on the main roster and in NXT. She also broke barriers by appearing in the first all-female WrestleMania main event in 2019.

However, the division’s longtime face has lost a lot of momentum in recent years as a result of requested time off and a serious injury.

Flair has been sidelined for the past year while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. And there have been rumors for weeks that her return is imminent.

When she finally makes her long-awaited debut on WWE television, she may look different, according to a new report.

Charlotte Flair is rumored to make a change to her look upon WWE return

“I know her presentation will be different,” Wrestle Votes stated this week (via NoDQ.com). “It’ll be more of a Queen-style gimmick, kind of like, you know what? I’m not even going there because the internet will take it and run wild.

Maybe she dresses like a dark queen, with a hint of Seth Rollins. She’ll just be turned up slightly in volume.”

Charlotte Flair has always presented her ring gear in a flamboyant manner. So it will be interesting to see how this rumored new look differs from what WWE fans have grown accustomed to during her legendary run with the company.

SOURCE

For You!

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

In January, an exciting new content lineup is brought about by the WWE and Netflix partnership

In January, an exciting new content lineup is brought about by the WWE and Netflix partnership

WWE Stars With 2024's Biggest Victories

WWE Stars With 2024’s Biggest Victories

10 Things Alabamans Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

10 Things Alabamans Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

MAGA gets roasted for claiming that Trump Christmas

Oliver

Recommend For You

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Leave a Comment