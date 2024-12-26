New Rumour Claims Charlotte Flair Will Make A Specific Significant Change For Her Upcoming Return

According to an intriguing new WWE rumor, Charlotte Flair’s long-awaited return to WWE television in 2025 may be markedly different.

Charlotte Flair is one of the best female wrestlers in WWE history. She has won nearly every championship in the women’s division, including those on the main roster and in NXT. She also broke barriers by appearing in the first all-female WrestleMania main event in 2019.

However, the division’s longtime face has lost a lot of momentum in recent years as a result of requested time off and a serious injury.

Flair has been sidelined for the past year while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. And there have been rumors for weeks that her return is imminent.

When she finally makes her long-awaited debut on WWE television, she may look different, according to a new report.

Charlotte Flair is rumored to make a change to her look upon WWE return

“I know her presentation will be different,” Wrestle Votes stated this week (via NoDQ.com). “It’ll be more of a Queen-style gimmick, kind of like, you know what? I’m not even going there because the internet will take it and run wild.

Maybe she dresses like a dark queen, with a hint of Seth Rollins. She’ll just be turned up slightly in volume.”

Charlotte Flair has always presented her ring gear in a flamboyant manner. So it will be interesting to see how this rumored new look differs from what WWE fans have grown accustomed to during her legendary run with the company.

SOURCE