In January, an exciting new content lineup is brought about by the WWE and Netflix partnership

With WWE RAW set to debut on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced a lineup of WWE programming that will be available beginning on January 1st:

The WWE Top 10 List: “Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch, and more.”

The WWE RAW Classics compilation: “Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, including CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Triple H.”

WWE Road to WrestleMania: “The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”

WWE Star Profiles: “WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.”

WWE Profiles of Legends: “Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.”

In addition, Netflix has released a new commercial promoting WWE RAW on Netflix, which features Becky Lynch and emphasizes the show’s excitement ahead of its premiere.

