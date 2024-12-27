US News

Nature Created A 30,000-Acre Sheet Of White Salt In Utah, And The Details Are Incredible

The Salt Flats in Utah Feel Like You’re on Another Planet

Utah is home to the Bonneville Salt Flats, one of America’s most surreal landscapes. It is located in northwestern Utah, near the Nevada border, approximately 100 miles west of Salt Lake City. Here are some facts that are equally fascinating as the flats themselves.

The Bonneville Salt Flats Are Remnants of an Ancient Lake

The flats are what remains of Lake Bonneville, a massive prehistoric lake that dried up approximately 13,000-14,000 years ago. The salt crust covers 30,000 acres (46 square miles) and ranges in thickness from less than an inch at the edges to nearly five feet in the center.

It’s Home to World-Famous Land-Speed Records

The Bonneville Salt Flats are a land-speed racing hotspot, but the fastest recorded speed—631.4 mph by the Blue Flame in 1970—was not achieved during Speed Week. Speed Week, which takes place every year, attracts racers who want to push their limits on specially prepared flat tracks.

The Salt Crust Is 90% Sodium Chloride

The salt is almost pure sodium chloride, the same as table salt. Scientists estimate that 147 million tons of salt cover the flats, giving them a brilliant white glow that can be seen from miles away.

Photographers Love the Mirror Effect After Rain

During the wet season, a thin layer of water accumulates on the surface, forming a massive natural mirror. This stunning effect attracts photographers and filmmakers from all over the world. Films such as Independence Day have used the flats’ distinct appearance to create unforgettable scenes.

The Weather Swings From Extreme Heat to Freezing Cold

Summer temperatures can reach 100°F, while winter nights drop below freezing. When wet, the salt crust softens, making certain areas of the flats dangerous to walk or drive on, so check the conditions before visiting.

Microbes Thrive in the Salty Environment

Despite the harsh conditions, scientists discovered extremophile microbes in the salt flats. These hardy organisms can survive in conditions similar to those found on Mars, making the area an ideal location for research.

The Salt Flats Are Perfect for Stargazing

The Bonneville Salt Flats are a stargazer’s dream, thanks to their remote location and lack of light pollution. On clear nights, the reflective surface enhances the beauty of the Milky Way and its surrounding stars.

The Flats Are Shrinking Due to Human Activity

Salt mining and natural erosion are causing the Bonneville Salt Flats to shrink. Conservationists are working to protect the area, but salt loss is becoming a major concern for its long-term survival.

You Can Camp Nearby, But Not on the Flats

Camping is not permitted directly on the salt flats, but there are nearby options. Wendover, just minutes away, has hotels, and dispersed camping is available on public lands in the surrounding area.

Visiting Is Free and Open Year-Round

Except for special events such as Speed Week, there is no entrance fee to visit the Bonneville Salt Flats. Whether you visit in the summer for the dry, cracked surface or in the winter for the reflective effect, remember to respect the area and leave no trace.

