US News

The countdown to the new year is on as “5” in the 2025 sign erected in Times Square

By Oliver

Published on:

The countdown to the new year is on as 5 in the 2025 sign erected in Times Square

New York City — Dani Beckstrom from Eyewitness News was on a special assignment for Good Morning America on Thursday.

Dani was in Times Square, helping to raise the number “5” in the 2025 New Year’s numbers.

This is the final time the current ball and number set has been hoisted before it is retired. It will enjoy a happy retirement at the Times Travel Museum in One Times Square.

As the ball drops, more than a billion people will see those numbers light up and sing “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

Big stars, big celebrations! Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Renee Rapp, TLC, HARDY, Laufey, and many other artists will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Join host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora live in Times Square for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2025,’ airing on ABC at 8 p.m.

SOURCE

For You!

4 Arrested At Lexington Park Gas Station DUI, Cocaine, Weapons, And A Dramatic Foot Chase

4 Arrested At Lexington Park Gas Station: DUI, Cocaine, Weapons, And A Dramatic Foot Chase

Anonymous Mega Millions player still holds on to $1 million winning ticket, and slip was bought at convenience store

Anonymous Mega Millions player still holds on to $1 million winning ticket, and slip was bought at convenience store

According to Police; Woman locks zip-tied 7-year-old in cage with mouth duct-taped over 'behavior at school 'Left alone for hours on end

According to Police; Woman locks zip-tied 7-year-old in cage with mouth duct-taped over ‘behavior at school: ‘Left alone for hours on end

The New Jersey minimum wage will increase to $15.49 on January 1. However, not everyone gets the same boost

The New Jersey minimum wage will increase to $15.49 on January 1. However, not everyone gets the same boost

Tennessee pharmacist accused of more than $6 million in fraud and identity theft

Tennessee pharmacist accused of more than $6 million in fraud and identity theft

Oliver

Recommend For You

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Discover if you are eligible for the imminent $1,400 stimulus check

Discover if you are eligible for the imminent $1,400 stimulus check

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Leave a Comment