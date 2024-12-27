The countdown to the new year is on as “5” in the 2025 sign erected in Times Square

New York City — Dani Beckstrom from Eyewitness News was on a special assignment for Good Morning America on Thursday.

Dani was in Times Square, helping to raise the number “5” in the 2025 New Year’s numbers.

This is the final time the current ball and number set has been hoisted before it is retired. It will enjoy a happy retirement at the Times Travel Museum in One Times Square.

As the ball drops, more than a billion people will see those numbers light up and sing “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

Big stars, big celebrations! Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Renee Rapp, TLC, HARDY, Laufey, and many other artists will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Join host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora live in Times Square for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2025,’ airing on ABC at 8 p.m.

SOURCE