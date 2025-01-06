Minnesota man on supervised release for murder shot and left his girlfriend’s body in a frozen ditch

US local news

By Oliver

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a snowy ditch while on supervised release for murder.

Mustafa Bush, 41, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday for the murder of Kimberly Robinson, 41, a mother of three. He was previously convicted of first-degree murder while engaging in domestic abuse and second-degree murder with intent.

Kimberly’s body was discovered in a ditch in Olmsted County, Minnesota, on December 26, 2022. She had received a gunshot wound to the head. The district attorney’s office stated that she was last seen alive at a Christmas Eve party two days prior.

However, she was discovered by a dog walker in the rural area after the mutts began ‘pulling’ them toward ‘an area in the snow of the east ditch of West River Road’, according to a police statement at the time.

As they approached, the dog walker noticed what appeared to be a person’s arm on the ditch embankment, about 20 to 25 feet off the roadway.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly thereafter. They said they opened a murder investigation after inspecting the body. Not long after, they identified Bush as a potential suspect in the case.

During his sentencing, prosecutors told the judge that his 2006 murder conviction meant he should never be released from prison. According to KTTC, “Mr. Bush has previously been convicted of a murder, which is considered a heinous crime. That was the tipping point; he will never be paroled.”

Kimberly’s heartbroken cousin, Michele Branch, said following the hearing, “We lost a beautiful soul.” Her friend also told ABC6 News that Kimberly’s family needed more time to recover from the terrible situation.

She stated, “Nobody really won in this situation; everyone lost somebody. So I believe it is simply allowing the family to heal on its own at this time.

Kimberly’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral service, saying she would have wanted people to ‘celebrate her life’. It stated: “This has been heartbreaking for the entire family, and because she did not have life insurance, we are unable to afford a proper memorial service.” I know that this is what my mother would want: for people to gather and celebrate her life. Kim is leaving behind three children.

