Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Missouri? Here’s What the Law Says

In Missouri, the legality of leaving pets chained outside is subject to specific laws designed to protect animal welfare. These regulations vary by locality, with some cities implementing stricter rules than others. Here’s an overview of the relevant laws and ordinances concerning tethering pets in Missouri.

Statewide Regulations

The Missouri House Bill No. 2450 outlines the general framework for unlawful dog tethering or chaining. According to this bill:

Unsupervised Tethering: It is illegal to keep a dog tethered or chained while unsupervised by a competent individual who is physically present on the property with the dog. This provision aims to prevent neglect and ensure that dogs are not left alone for extended periods . Duration Limits: A dog cannot be tethered for more than thirty minutes at a time, nor can it be tethered for a total exceeding three hours within a twenty-four-hour period. This limitation is intended to prevent prolonged confinement, which can lead to physical and psychological distress for the animal . Adequate Shelter and Resources: Owners must provide adequate shelter, unfrozen potable water, and sufficient food while tethering their dogs. The tether must also allow the dog to defecate or urinate in an area separate from where it eats or lies down . Safety Requirements: The tether used must be at least fifteen feet long, appropriate for the size of the dog, and equipped with swivels at both ends to prevent tangling. Additionally, dogs should not be tethered in unsafe or unsanitary conditions . Penalties: Violating these provisions constitutes a class B misdemeanor, which can result in legal penalties against the owner .

Local Ordinances

St. Louis

In St. Louis, the regulations are even more stringent:

Dogs cannot be left tethered outdoors for more than ten continuous hours or for a total of twelve hours in a twenty-four-hour period.

The tether must be appropriate for the dog’s size and constructed from nylon or leather, with specific requirements regarding itslength and attachment method .

Springfield

Springfield has enacted laws that prohibit chaining dogs as a means of confinement altogether:

Dogs may not be chained, tied, or fastened to any stationary object except under rare circumstances where it is necessary for a temporary task.

Tethering is allowed for short periods (not exceeding thirty minutes) solely for the purpose of relieving themselves.

When tethering is permitted, owners must ensure that adequate shelter and water are provided .

Other Cities

Cities like St. Joseph have similar regulations that require proper collars (no choke or prong collars) and stipulate conditions under which dogs may be tethered.

Summary While it is not outright illegal to leave pets chained outside in Missouri, there are significant restrictions that pet owners must adhere to in order to ensure animal welfare. The state law emphasizes supervision, duration limits, adequate resources, and safe conditions for tethered dogs.

Local ordinances may impose even stricter regulations, particularly in urban areas like St. Louis and Springfield.Pet owners should familiarize themselves with both state laws and local ordinances to avoid potential legal issues and ensure their pets’ health and safety.

Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to charges of animal neglect or cruelty, highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership in Missouri.