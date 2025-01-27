Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Oregon

Oregon’s knife laws are characterized by their focus on possession, carrying, and usage rather than strict categorizations of knife types.

This legal framework allows for a wide range of knives to be owned and carried, provided that individuals adhere to specific regulations regarding how and where these knives can be carried.

Legal Ownership and Types of Knives

In Oregon, individuals can legally own a variety of knives, including pocket knives, fixed-blade knives, and automatic knives. There are no outright prohibitions on owning specific types of knives; however, the manner in which they are carried is subject to regulation.

For example, while pocket knives are generally permissible, carrying certain types of knives concealed may lead to legal complications. Specifically, the law prohibits the concealed carry of automatic knives, assisted opening knives, butterfly knives, dirks, daggers, or ice picks.

Carrying Regulations

Open Carry

Open carry of knives is generally allowed in Oregon, making it one of the more lenient states regarding knife laws. However, local ordinances may impose additional restrictions. Therefore, individuals should be aware of specific city or county regulations that may apply to open carry.

Concealed Carry The rules governing concealed carry are more stringent. Under Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) § 166.240, it is illegal to carry concealed any knife that can be classified as a weapon—this includes automatic and assisted opening knives.

Additionally, it is important to note that a folding knife with a blade length exceeding 4 inches may also face restrictions when carried concealed. The law has been interpreted to mean that if a knife is not readily identifiable as a weapon or if the individual attempts to obscure its presence, it could be considered concealed.

Restricted Locations

Certain locations in Oregon impose restrictions on knife possession and carrying. For instance, ORS § 166.370 prohibits carrying any knife in public buildings and court facilities unless it is an ordinary pocket knife with a blade length of less than 4 inches.

This law underscores the importance of being aware of signage and regulations specific to various locations.