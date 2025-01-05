“Heaviest snowfall in more than a decade”: Mega winter storm bears down on millions

Millions of Americans should brace themselves for disrupted travel and winter conditions as a massive storm threatens to bring ice, snow, and freezing rain to much of the country, forecasters said Saturday.

The storm will first hit the Central Plains later Saturday, then move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday before reaching the Mid-Atlantic late Sunday and into Monday.

Northeastern Kansas and north-central Missouri could receive more than 15 inches. “For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the National Weather Service warned.

Blizzard and whiteout conditions are expected in the central Plains, making driving hazardous or impossible without risk of becoming stranded.

Forecasters predict at least 8 inches of snow in Indiana and central Kansas, as well as dangerous sleet or freezing rain from eastern Kansas and the Ozarks toward the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, the Central Appalachians will experience freezing rain and ice, increasing the risk of power outages and hazardous travel.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are still in effect from western Pennsylvania and West Virginia to far western Maryland, with snowfall totals of at least 6 inches expected. Lake effect snow warnings are also expected to continue in northeast Ohio, far northwest Pennsylvania, and parts of western and northwest New York State. According to the weather service, snow accumulations could reach one to two feet.

“Over a dozen states are forecast to be impacted by one or more aspects of this storm,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Millions of Americans under winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service issues a winter storm watch when weather conditions favor a winter storm that poses a threat to life or property. A winter weather advisory is included when any of the following are expected to occur: Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches in 12 hours, sleet less than half an inch, freezing rain mixed with sleet or snow, or blowing snow. A winter storm warning is issued when heavy snowfall of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, 8 inches in 24 hours, or sleet exceeding half an inch is expected.

Here’s how many Americans are under a winter storm warning Saturday afternoon:

Winter storm warning: More than 32,458,000 people, including a stretch from Kansas to Virginia.

Over 14,616,000 people are under a winter weather advisory in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and other areas.

Over 11,744,000 people are under winter storm watch, with the majority living in Mid-Atlantic states such as Maryland and Delaware.

Travel could be difficult or impossible

Forecasters urged drivers to check their weather forecasts and be prepared for potentially dangerous or impossible conditions over the weekend.

The weather service predicts severe travel delays from the Central Plains to the Ohio Valley. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Central Plains, with wind gusts exceeding 35 mph and heavy snowfall.

“Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded,” according to the weather service.

Travel from eastern Kansas to the Ozarks and Ohio Valley will also be hazardous due to the possibility of fallen trees and power outages, according to the forecast. More than one-quarter inch of ice is expected to accumulate.

After the snow comes the bitter cold

AccuWeather reported that lingering cold air from this winter storm could keep ice and snow on the ground for several days.

According to the weather service, much of the country will experience colder-than-average temperatures next week, stretching from the Rockies eastward.

Forecasters predict temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees lower than normal for this time of year from the Central Plains, Mid-Mississippi, and Ohio Valleys to the Appalachians next week.

“Brutally cold temperatures will extend through the upcoming week,” the weather service in St. Louis, Missouri, stated.

Power outages may exacerbate the situation as temperatures in the region fall into the single digits overnight, according to the weather service.

This article was originally published on USA TODAY: ‘Heaviest snowfall in over a decade.’ Mega winter storm bears down on millions.

