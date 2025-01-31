Goodbye Social Security taxes – this is Trump’s new ban

There has been a lot of talk about President Donald Trump’s recent daring proposal to abolish Social Security taxes on benefits. Although the concept may appeal to seniors who rely on these benefits as their primary source of income, it raises concerns about the nation’s long-term financial stability.

Would retirees benefit from the elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits, or could there be unintended consequences for both individuals and the economy as a whole?

This is the new ban from Trump that will impact Social Security taxes in the US

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that he would eliminate all taxes on Social Security income. If he succeeds, the proposed law will have an impact on 67 million taxpayers who receive monthly retirement and disability benefits.

Trump stated on the social media site Truth Social that seniors should not be required to pay Social Security taxes. Currently, federal taxes can be levied on up to 85% of your Social Security earnings.

It’s not as simple as it appears, even though Trump’s commitment undoubtedly influenced votes in his favor. While beneficiaries may see the removal of taxes as a significant relief, there are some drawbacks. It’s also important to remember that tax cuts benefit the wealthiest people the most.

The proposal to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits would primarily benefit the wealthiest households, particularly those in the top 0.1%, who earn nearly $5 million or more annually. If the tax were eliminated in 2025, these high earners could save nearly $2,500 on average.

Middle- and upper-middle-class households earning $63,000 to $200,000 would benefit as well, albeit to a lesser extent. A $1,190 to $1,430 tax cut could result in a slight increase in after-tax income for these households. The Social Security fund’s long-term viability is reflected in its taxes, even if these tax cuts may appear advantageous in the short term.

Taxation determines how long Social Security will last

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits could lead to the program becoming insolvent by 2032, as is already predicted. This action would most likely result in a decrease in future retiree benefits.

The trustees predict that if Social Security becomes insolvent under current legislation, recipients will only be able to receive 83% of their planned benefits by 2035.

However, as a result of the tax repeal, that percentage may fall even lower, to 73%. Trump’s proposal to eliminate Social Security taxes would accelerate this timeline, potentially resulting in insolvency by 2030.

Furthermore, the Social Security and Medicare Trustees estimate that lowering taxes on Social Security benefits would result in a $1.8 trillion revenue deficit between 2026 and 2035. This would result in a $750 billion Medicare loss and a $1.05 trillion reduction in Social Security revenue.

It may appear desirable to remove taxes from Social Security benefits, especially for seniors who want to keep more of their income. However, this could have long-term negative consequences.

Future pensioners will be denied vital benefits because the Social Security trust fund will become insolvent sooner, possibly as early as 2030. Large deficits caused by lower revenues would place a financial burden on Social Security.

High earners would benefit the most from the proposed tax cut, which would also widen the wealth gap with the general population. Finally, while tax breaks may provide immediate benefits, they may jeopardize the long-term viability and stability of critical retirement plans for future generations. Such appeals should not be denied, and financial experts’ advice should be taken into consideration.

