Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

The Pennsylvania Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program, which returns in 2025, will provide financial assistance to eligible residents who pay rent or property taxes. More people are now eligible for assistance thanks to the state’s major reforms this year, which raised the income threshold for applicants.

If you meet the requirements, you may be eligible to receive a refund for your 2023 rent or property taxes. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes coming in 2025 and how to apply.

There is a new refund for Pennsylvania residents

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program’s goal is to provide financial assistance to a variety of individuals, including widows and widowers 50 years and older, adults with disabilities, and those 65 and older.

To qualify for a refund, applicants must have paid rent or property taxes in 2023 and have a family income of $46,520 or less. The increase in the application income limit is one of the most significant changes this year. The household income cap for 2025 was raised from $45,000 in 2024 to $46,520.

According to Governor Josh Shapiro’s office, this reform aims to help more people keep up with the rising cost of living. The number of states focusing on low-income people to provide affordable housing is increasing, with Pennsylvania among them.

Although a wide range of Pennsylvanians are eligible, there are some criteria. In addition to meeting the income requirements, applicants must fall into one of the following categories:

  • Seniors 65 and older
  • People over 50 who are widowed or widowers
  • people with disabilities

Where you live, how much you pay in rent or property taxes, and your income all influence how much of a refund you may receive. Some people may receive a reimbursement of up to $1,000. Depending on your specific circumstances, you may be eligible for a different portion of the additional rebates available to qualified homeowners and renters.

In 2024, nearly 520,000 residents received rebates totaling nearly $318 million, the most ever given out under the program. Of those winners, nearly 100,000 were first-time applicants, demonstrating the program’s growing impact and popularity.

How can you apply for this refund in Pennsylvania?

If you meet the qualifications, you can apply for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate in a variety of ways. Using the myPATH website is the simplest and most convenient method. The online application is available in both Spanish and English, so more residents may use it.

To apply, visit mypath.pa.gov and complete the application. If you prefer in-person assistance, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue provides a variety of services to help you navigate the process. By entering your zip code into the government website’s online tool, you can find a nearby location where you can get help.

Another option is to request and send a paper application. Applications must be submitted by June 30. On July 1, rebates will begin to be distributed. Applying early is a good idea to avoid delays. You can contact the program’s help desk at 1-888-222-9190.

Whether or not you’ve previously applied, the Pennsylvania refund is an excellent way to alleviate the financial burden of paying rent or property taxes.

Before the application deadline, make sure you qualify for this beneficial program and that you meet the new income requirements. Visit the government website to download forms and learn more about eligibility requirements.

Don’t pass up the opportunity to receive a refund that will alleviate your financial burden. Investing is another option to consider when looking for ways to improve your financial security.

