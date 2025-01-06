US local news

Georgia boy, 12, suffers horrific injuries as kids ‘pour boiling water on his face’ during sleepover

A 12-year-old boy sustained horrific injuries after his friends poured boiling water on his face during a sleepover.

The child is in the hospital recovering from severe second-degree burns sustained during the nightmare incident in Tifton, Georgia. He had gone to a friend’s house to stay overnight and play video games. But while he was sleeping, the other kids allegedly threw scalding water in his face.

Three minors, aged 12 to 15, are now facing charges for causing the horrific wounds. One of the victim’s friends claimed it was done as a ‘prank’.

Tiffany West, the badly burned boy’s mother, who is keeping his name anonymous, expressed her fury following the tragedy. She told KCTV 5: “I mean, I can’t describe it right now. At the time, I was angry, hurt, and in shock. I was seeing red. I was just trying to get him some help.

She stated that her son required surgery due to the severity of his injuries, which are expected to take several weeks to recover. She added, “He was taken to the burn center in Augusta. He had to undergo surgery.

Of course, he is out of surgery and recovering at home right now, but it will take him 12 to 14 days to heal.”

Nachelle, the boy’s aunt, said it was frightening that his friends could hurt him in such a barbaric way. She told KCTV 5: “You have to be shocked to learn that your friends, whom you trusted, are capable of doing this to you. It’s simply horrible. “He never imagined something like this would happen to him.”

Nachelle stated that her family will now seek justice for the 12-year-old boy. She also stated that the incident resulted in Tiffany losing valuable income.

She added, “My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened due to all of the travel. She will still be out of work to care for him while he recovers. She needs to be present for him. Mentally, he will need to seek counseling in order to trust others again.

Tiffany posted on Facebook after the incident that her son would survive because he was a “warrior”. She wrote, “I awoke to SO much love being shown to my son! Words cannot express how grateful I am for each and every one of you.

“It brings tears to my eyes to know how many people care about me and my son, and we are not alone in this! Every day, I drop to my knees and thank God that my baby is still alive and will be fine because it could have been worse!

“Lord, I thank you! My son is a warrior, and he has been so strong! All of your donations are greatly appreciated, and they are all for my son.”

