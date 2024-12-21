Cheryl Hines believes husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not ‘have a choice’ except to eat McDonald’s with Donald Trump

Cheryl Hines has a theory about why her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chose to dine at McDonald’s with President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year: he had no choice!

On Wednesday, December 18, during an outing in Beverly Hills, Hines, 59, was asked if she was concerned Kennedy Jr. would develop a love for fast food after he was photographed with trays of burgers and fries from the popular restaurant alongside Donald, his son Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk while on a private jet.

“No, no. “Bobby is a very strong-willed, strong-minded person,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress said. “I do not believe he had a choice. I think that was all they had.”

This comes just weeks after Robert Jr., who was nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, launched his Make America Healthy Again initiative.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, he suggested that one way to make food healthier is to fry it in animal fat rather than vegetable oil.

“President Trump was cooking McDonald’s the other day and giving people French fries,” he had said at the time. “I’ve got nothing against fast food. I’m against foods that contain seed oils. When I was younger, McDonald’s was made with tallow fat. That was beneficial for you. Your body requires it. “It makes you healthier.”

In a November appearance on the “The Joe Polish Show” podcast, he also criticized the president-elect’s fast food diet during the campaign as “really bad.”

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food on that plane is like poison,” he told the podcast host. “You have a choice between—you don’t have a choice; you get either KFC or Big Macs.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to eat it, but the rest is considered unpalatable. “And then he drinks Diet Coke.”

“I was with Dana White the other day… he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC,” he talked about.

“He said that sometimes he sits through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and that he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never.”

