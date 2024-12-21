The FDA approved the first medicine for obstructive sleep apnea

The FDA has expanded the approval of Eli Lilly’s obesity medication Zepbound to include treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea for obese people, making it the first medication approved for the condition.

The new, expanded Zepbound approval means that insurance companies, including Medicare, will most likely cover the medication for people with sleep apnea and obesity. Some insurance providers, including Medicare, do not reimburse for obesity treatment alone.

The new approval is intended for people who have moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea and are obese. Eli Lilly estimates that there are approximately 15-20 million adults in the United States.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious medical condition that affects both breathing and sleep quality. Obesity and obstructive sleep apnea are associated.

People’s obstructive sleep apnea improves when they lose a significant amount of weight. The medication’s weight loss is most likely contributing to the improvement of sleep apnea symptoms.

Obstructive sleep apnea is currently treated only with a positive airway pressure device; there is no medicine available.

In one study, people who took Zepbound experienced at least 25 fewer breathing interruptions per hour while sleeping. They also lost an average of 20% of their bodyweight.

The study also followed people for a year and discovered that up to half of the adults who took Zepbound no longer had obstructive sleep apnea symptoms by the end of the year.

Obstructive sleep apnea is more prevalent in men than in women. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, up to 34% of men in the United States suffer from OSA, while only 17% of women do.

Sleep apnea symptoms include heavy snoring at night, long pauses in breathing while sleeping, and excessive daytime sleepiness, forgetfulness, and morning headaches. The symptoms of the disorder can cause serious medical problems.

