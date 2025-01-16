US local news

According to Animal Rescue, the LC Valley is currently experiencing a ‘puppy crisis’

By Oliver

Published on:

According to Animal Rescue, the LC Valley is currently experiencing a 'puppy crisis'

(Lewiston, Idaho) The Idaho Animal Rescue Network reports that there is currently a “puppy crisis” in our area. According to the rescue, their organisation, as well as others in the area, are being overwhelmed with unwanted puppies.

According to IARN’s Director, Jenna Redheart, the organisation is currently supporting nearly 60 puppies (both in and out of direct care), and the problem is not slowing down.

“I went to a home last night with two litters of newborn puppies,” Redheart said. “We desperately need puppy food, both large-breed specific and regular puppy food.”

Redheart says puppy dumping has also increased in recent weeks. “If you or someone you know has an unwanted litter of puppies and requires assistance, please work with us to help the puppies. We can provide pet food, vaccines, puppy supplies, and more.

Once the puppies are old enough, we will gladly assist you in placing them in good homes. All we ask is that you agree to work with us to spay your Momma dog (at no cost to you). “This is for those who are truly in need and are struggling to care for unwanted litters,” Redheart explained.

Puppy food donations can be dropped off at 2021 Ripon Avenue in Lewiston. The rescue also has a wishlist posted on Amazon at this link – https://www.amazon.com/hz/ wishlist/ls/2D2HCUHIZTW4U

“We can’t take in every litter. However, we can help owners ease their burden. “For assistance, please message us or email [email protected],” Redheart stated.

The post Animal Rescue Says the LC Valley is Currently in a ‘Puppy Crisis’ originally appeared on Dailyfly.

SOURCE

For You!

End to daylight saving time among bills for the 2025 Nevada Legislature

End to daylight saving time among bills for the 2025 Nevada Legislature

Winter Weather Warnings across 5 States, with 8 inches of snow expected

Winter Weather Warnings across 5 States, with 8 inches of snow expected

Melania Trump confirms she will be living with Donald Trump 'in the White House' following criticism that she was 'nowhere to be found' during his campaign

Melania Trump confirms she will be living with Donald Trump ‘in the White House’ following criticism that she was ‘nowhere to be found’ during his campaign

These house insurance companies deny the most claims

These house insurance companies deny the most claims

According to Animal Rescue, the LC Valley is currently experiencing a 'puppy crisis'

According to Animal Rescue, the LC Valley is currently experiencing a ‘puppy crisis’

Oliver

Recommend For You

Daylight Savings 2025 When does Daylight Saving Time start this year

Daylight Savings 2025: When does Daylight Saving Time start this year?

The Tax Refund will arrive on this approximate date if you send your Tax Return to the IRS before the end of January 2025

The Tax Refund will arrive on this approximate date if you send your Tax Return to the IRS before the end of January 2025

IRS is sending out stimulus checks to 1 million taxpayers. What to know

IRS is sending out stimulus checks to 1 million taxpayers. What to know

New Stimulus checks 2025 Who can receive a $770 payment from California

New Stimulus checks 2025: Who can receive a $770 payment from California?

Frustrated Shopper Urges Sam’s Club to Reinstate Physical Membership Cards

Frustrated Shopper Urges Sam’s Club to Reinstate Physical Membership Cards

$770 Stimulus check for those affected by the fires in California

$770 Stimulus check for those affected by the fires in California

How scammers are stealing SNAP benefits with skimmers

How scammers are stealing SNAP benefits with skimmers

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS Details and amounts

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS: Details and amounts

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

The IRS Warns A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

The IRS Warns: A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block: Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

$2,000 Child Tax Credit how it affects your 2025 tax return

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: how it affects your 2025 tax return

Leave a Comment