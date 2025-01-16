According to Animal Rescue, the LC Valley is currently experiencing a ‘puppy crisis’

(Lewiston, Idaho) The Idaho Animal Rescue Network reports that there is currently a “puppy crisis” in our area. According to the rescue, their organisation, as well as others in the area, are being overwhelmed with unwanted puppies.

According to IARN’s Director, Jenna Redheart, the organisation is currently supporting nearly 60 puppies (both in and out of direct care), and the problem is not slowing down.

“I went to a home last night with two litters of newborn puppies,” Redheart said. “We desperately need puppy food, both large-breed specific and regular puppy food.”

Redheart says puppy dumping has also increased in recent weeks. “If you or someone you know has an unwanted litter of puppies and requires assistance, please work with us to help the puppies. We can provide pet food, vaccines, puppy supplies, and more.

Once the puppies are old enough, we will gladly assist you in placing them in good homes. All we ask is that you agree to work with us to spay your Momma dog (at no cost to you). “This is for those who are truly in need and are struggling to care for unwanted litters,” Redheart explained.

Puppy food donations can be dropped off at 2021 Ripon Avenue in Lewiston. The rescue also has a wishlist posted on Amazon at this link – https://www.amazon.com/hz/ wishlist/ls/2D2HCUHIZTW4U

“We can’t take in every litter. However, we can help owners ease their burden. “For assistance, please message us or email [email protected],” Redheart stated.

The post Animal Rescue Says the LC Valley is Currently in a ‘Puppy Crisis’ originally appeared on Dailyfly.

SOURCE