A new supermarket has dethroned Wegmans as America’s favorite. Where to Visit It in Massachusetts

According to Newsweek’s annual rankings, a new grocery store has taken the top spot in America.

According to Newsweek, Great Wall Supermarket has been voted the top supermarket in America’s Best Retailers of 2024, surpassing successful brands such as Wegmans, Publix, and Whole Foods.

Great Wall, an Asian American supermarket chain branded for the modern world, takes pride in offering fresh Chinese food products and competitive weekly deals.

Lihui Zhang founded the chain in 2003 with its first store in Elmhurst, New York City, but it has since grown to over 20 locations across the United States, including the East Coast, the South, and California.

Great Wall Grocery Store Near Me

Fortunately, the Great Wall chain owns two stores in Massachusetts, also known as C-Mart. To see the No. 1 supermarket of 2024 for yourself, visit the Boston location at 50 Herald St., open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, or the Quincy location at 28 Hayward St., open 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The full list of 2024\’s best supermarkets

According to Newsweek, America’s top ten supermarkets this year are:

  • Great Wall Supermarket
  • Wegmans
  • Publix
  • The Fresh Market
  • Sprouts
  • Natural Grocers
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Seafood City
  • Albertsons
  • Kroger

In addition to Great Wall, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, and Whole Foods are all located in Massachusetts.

