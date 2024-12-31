US local news

A new law might effectively put an end to smoking in Massachusetts

By Oliver

Published on:

Here’s something we’re all aware of, Massachusetts residents: smoking is bad for you. Despite knowing this little fact, many people continue to reach for a cigarette and light up several times daily. Why is that?

Oh yes. Smoking is an addiction. Tobacco contains the chemical nicotine and is one of the most difficult addictions to overcome. Some believe nicotine is as addictive as alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. Then there are those who claim it is even more addictive.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts intends to try something that will eventually, perhaps years later, phase out all tobacco products. Seriously. According to WWLP/22 News Springfield, significant changes may be on the way.

According to 22 News, Senator Jason Lewis, along with Representatives Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian, intend to file legislation in January that would effectively prohibit those who are not yet of legal age from purchasing tobacco products in Massachusetts.

The legislation, known as the “Nicotine-Free Generation” bill, seeks to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to these substances. At the same time, anyone who was 21 or older at the time the bill was passed can still legally buy tobacco products.

If passed, the bill would replace the current age-based eligibility system with a birth cutoff date that would allow Bay State residents to legally purchase nicotine and tobacco products.

If the bill becomes law, Massachusetts will be the first state in the country to impose such a restriction on tobacco products.

