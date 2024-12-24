A Michigan man confesses to planning a mass shooting

Columbine High School in Colorado is one of the most well-known mass shootings. Since then, mass shootings have become more common, occurring in schools, grocery stores, malls, churches, festivals, and a variety of other settings. Mass shootings are a serious epidemic, and authorities are still looking for solutions.

These events have become all too common in our world, and many of us bear the scars and pain. Michigan is no stranger to the horror and trauma that occurs during and following a mass shooting.

Law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels are doing everything they can to not only stop but also prevent these incidents from occurring in the first place.

Michigan State Police and FBI agents were able to apprehend and charge a Michigan man from the Owosso community with planning a mass shooting.

Mack Adam Davis had planned an attack on the Shiawassee County Democratic Party Headquarters and the Rainbow Bar, both on M-21 (Main Street) in Owosso.

The 22-year-old made his plans after associating both locations with gay people. He admitted to making these plans in a superseding indictment because he had already been charged in federal court with possessing an unregistered firearm, manufacturing a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, and possessing a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Davis pleaded guilty to a hate crime for his plans and is scheduled for sentencing on April 15, 2025. Davis faces up to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release under his plea agreement, court records show.

The charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000, but no fine is agreed upon in the plea.

