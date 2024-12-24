US local news

Despite spending “170 days on the road,” Jay Leno says he only sleeps 4 hours per night and never drinks coffee

By Lucas

Published on:

“I went to bed last night at midnight,” the comedian revealed about his unusual sleeping habits.

Early birds get the worm!

Jay Leno discussed his unusual sleeping habits on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on December 22, revealing that despite his hectic schedule, he only gets four hours of sleep each night.

“You only sleep four hours, right?” Maher questioned Leno, adding that it is a “very rare” trait.

“I’ve been up since four,” the comedian said. “I went to bed last night at midnight.”

Leno stated that he usually falls asleep around two or three a.m., but that the night before, he went to bed at midnight. When he awoke, he admitted to spending the early hours “just dragging my a– around, reading and doing stuff.”

“But you don’t feel s—–?” Maher asked, to which Leno replied, “No!”

“And you don’t drink coffee?” the talk show host inquired.

“No, no hot liquids,” Leno said with disgust on his face.

Maher continued to question him about his reaction, to which Leno responded that he does not “like hot liquids.”

The former Tonight Show host also stated that he dislikes soup, calling it “just a way to screw you out of a meal.” That is my attitude. He added that he is “not a big soup guy.”

“It is just a way to screw you out of a meal,” Leno joked. “I could eat something, but you gave me a wet dish.” Okay, thank you.

Leno made headlines in November after falling down a hill in Pennsylvania and bruising his face and body. He also fractured his wrist during the incident. The comedian later discussed the injuries while hosting the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event on November 22.

“I’m feeling good,” Leno declared on the red carpet. “I’ve got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”

SOURCE

