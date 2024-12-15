“We’re monitoring the situation,” Governor Healey said about recent drone sightings.

Governor Healey has offered an update on the recent phenomena of drones appearing in the sky throughout the state.

Governor Healey confirmed the bizarre phenomenon taking place in Massachusetts in a statement posted on X, and said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the matter.

Healey further emphasized that drone operators “must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and appropriate operating procedures, ensuring the safe and responsible use of drones.”

Since Friday’s story on the statewide drone sightings, Boston 25 has received several calls and texts, as well as photographs and videos of sightings and events from across the state.

Along with New Jersey, Massachusetts is the second state to record sightings of strange lights.

SOURCE