U.S. Government confirms Social Security payments for millions of Americans in December, huge checks of up to $4,873

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has outlined the payment schedule for December 2024, offering crucial details for retirees and other beneficiaries. While there are no retirement payments in November, a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment will be issued on November 29, with Social Security payments beginning in early December. Let’s break down the schedule, eligibility criteria, and how recipients can maximize their benefits.

Schedule

December begins with a Social Security payment on December 3, followed by three additional paydays:

Date Eligible Recipients December 3 Recipients of both SSI and Social Security; those on benefits before May 1997 December 11 Birth dates from the 1st to the 10th December 18 Birth dates from the 11th to the 20th December 24 Birth dates from the 21st to the 31st

These dates ensure that all recipients receive their payments before the year ends.

Gap Between Payments

The first and last payments in December are spaced 21 days apart, creating a three-week gap. Retirees should account for this timing when planning their finances.

Eligibility

Only two groups qualify for the December 3 payment:

Dual Recipients: Individuals receiving both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits. Pre-May 1997 Recipients: Retirees who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

Regular Payment Dates

Recipients who don’t qualify for the December 3 payment will be paid later in December, according to their birth dates.

Payments

As of October 2024, the average Social Security payment for retirees is $1,927, which will remain unchanged until the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) takes effect in January.

Maximum Retirement Benefit

The maximum possible payment in December 2024 is $4,873, a figure reserved for those who:

Worked for 35 years in SSA-covered jobs.

in SSA-covered jobs. Earned the maximum taxable income throughout their career.

throughout their career. Filed for benefits at age 70 to receive a 24% delayed retirement credit.

Reaching this amount is challenging, as earning the taxable maximum for 35 years is rare. However, delaying retirement until age 70 can significantly increase benefits, making it a valuable strategy for eligible recipients.

Maximizing Benefits

For retirees aiming to maximize their Social Security payments:

Work Longer : Completing 35 years of work ensures that any additional years replace lower-earning ones in your benefit calculation.

: Completing 35 years of work ensures that any additional years replace lower-earning ones in your benefit calculation. Delay Filing : Waiting until age 70 to file increases your monthly benefit by up to 24%.

: Waiting until age 70 to file increases your monthly benefit by up to 24%. Earn More: Aim to hit the taxable income maximum each year to maximize contributions.

With a clear knowing of the December payment schedule and eligibility criteria, retirees can better plan their finances and look into strategies to maximize their Social Security benefits.

