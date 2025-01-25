US local news

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

By Lucas

Published on:

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

As encounters with immigration officers increase across the country, US citizens are being warned to carry their IDs.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are reported to be actively questioning and detaining people in the United States since President Donald Trump took office less than a week ago.

According to reports, even citizens have been detained in some of the raids, raising concerns among groups such as the Navajo Nation, whose president, Buu Nygren, has warned members to carry identification with them.

“While we recognize that increased awareness can cause panic, we want to emphasize that being prepared is the best approach,” Nygren wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Having your state ID is crucial.” The Arizona tribal leader stated that the ICE activity caused “anxiety and hysteria among community members.”

According to Newsweek, officials detained a US veteran, as well as other American citizens, during a raid in Newark, New Jersey this week.

On X, New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman warned: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a citizen who served our country in uniform, you, too, can be stopped without a warning or a warrant and shaken down for your papers.”

SOURCE

For You!

A US citizen was shot by a cartel following Donald Trump's executive order

A US citizen was shot by a cartel following Donald Trump’s executive order

A Chicago elementary school turned away agents who they suspected were from ICE. They turned out to be from the secret service

A Chicago elementary school turned away agents who they suspected were from ICE. They turned out to be from the secret service

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

Congressman UFOs are traveling at amazing speeds underwater

Congressman: UFOs are traveling at amazing speeds underwater

Denver, Colorado's Winter Weather Is Back Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Denver, Colorado’s Winter Weather Is Back: Saturday is Predicted to Bring 10° Temperatures and 2 Inches of Snow

Lucas

Recommend For You

Automatic IRS Refunds Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

Automatic IRS Refunds: Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season important steps

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season: important steps

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds Find out when

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds: Find out when

The Last January SNAP Payments Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

The Last January SNAP Payments: Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Leave a Comment