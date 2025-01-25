U.S. Citizens Warned to Carry ID As ICE Ramps Up

As encounters with immigration officers increase across the country, US citizens are being warned to carry their IDs.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are reported to be actively questioning and detaining people in the United States since President Donald Trump took office less than a week ago.

According to reports, even citizens have been detained in some of the raids, raising concerns among groups such as the Navajo Nation, whose president, Buu Nygren, has warned members to carry identification with them.

“While we recognize that increased awareness can cause panic, we want to emphasize that being prepared is the best approach,” Nygren wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Having your state ID is crucial.” The Arizona tribal leader stated that the ICE activity caused “anxiety and hysteria among community members.”

According to Newsweek, officials detained a US veteran, as well as other American citizens, during a raid in Newark, New Jersey this week.

On X, New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman warned: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a citizen who served our country in uniform, you, too, can be stopped without a warning or a warrant and shaken down for your papers.”

