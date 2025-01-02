US local news

The ultimate threat to judicial independence’: As the Trump administration approaches, Roberts’ year-end report urges the executive branch to abide by high court decisions

By Oliver

Published on:

The ultimate threat to judicial independence' As the Trump administration approaches, Roberts' year-end report urges the executive branch to abide by high court decisions

In his 2024 year-end report, released on Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts of the United States Supreme Court provided a history lesson advising respect for the judiciary’s independence.

The end of last year comes at a critical juncture in the country’s history: President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president in less than three weeks.

And, while the report makes no mention of the former or future president by name, much of the advice is directed at the Executive Branch.

The report begins with a simple story about one well-known incident in which an executive failed to respect the judiciary in the Americas:

In December 1761, a little more than one year into what would be a fifty-nine year reign, King George III decreed that from that date forward, colonial judges were to serve “at the pleasure of the Crown.” This royal edict departed from the long-standing practice in England, enshrined by Parliament in the 1701 Act of Settlement, of allowing judges to retain their offices “during good behavior.”

The King’s order was not well received. To the colonists, stripping lifetime appointments from judicial officers marked yet another instance in which British subjects living on the west side of the Atlantic Ocean were treated as second class…

The history lesson continues as the chief justice delves into other instances in which the former British monarch defied or disrespected judges—incidents that prompted informal complaints from “Boston lawyer” John Adams and, later, formally, by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence.

In an annual tradition, Roberts shares his thoughts on the state of the federal judiciary and its relationship with the other branches of government. These ideas are usually organized thematically.

One theme of the 2024 report is a call for the executive to enforce and/or comply with Supreme Court decisions.

Following an extensive list of “threats to judicial independence,” the chief justice delves into a detailed description of what he refers to as the “final threat to judicial independence.”

Roberts describes this threat as “defiance of judgments lawfully entered by courts of competent jurisdiction.”

According to the jurist, such perceived defiance could come from either major political party.

“It is not in the nature of judicial work to make everyone happy,” the judge writes. “Most cases involve a winner and a loser. Every administration loses in the court system, sometimes in cases with significant implications for executive or legislative power or other important issues.

Nevertheless, the nation has followed court decisions, whether popular or unpopular, for several decades, avoiding the standoffs that plagued the 1950s and 1960s.

In recent years, however, elected officials from all political parties have raised the possibility of open disregard for federal court rulings. We must categorically reject these dangerous suggestions, however sporadic they may be.

As Politico’s Josh Gerstein reported last year, at least two elected Democrats and one Republican urged the Biden administration to disregard a federal court ruling that limited the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone. The administration, for its part, filed an appeal and later received a reprieve from the country’s highest court.

The year-end report’s central theme is “illegitimate activity,” which “threaten[s] the independence of judges.”

Other threats to the judiciary mentioned in the report include violence, intimidation, and disinformation.

The report ends with a call for unity of purpose, as though the call for loyalty to the system is inevitable.

“The federal courts must do their part to preserve the public’s confidence in our institutions,” Roberts says near the end. “We judges must stay within our designated areas of responsibility and do our best to discharge those responsibilities fairly.

We accomplish this by limiting ourselves to live ‘cases or controversies’ and maintaining a healthy respect for elected officials’ efforts on behalf of the people they serve.

I am confident that the judges in Article III and the corresponding officials in the other branches will faithfully discharge their duties with the goal of achieving the successful cooperation required for our country’s continued success.

SOURCE

For You!

After the attacks in New Orleans, Joe Biden was chastised for sending a 'heartless' New Year message

After the attacks in New Orleans, Joe Biden was chastised for sending a ‘heartless’ New Year message

New January 1 regulation will cost drivers $75 if they are not careful changing lanes, and the fine will increase to $150 after 20 days

New January 1 regulation will cost drivers $75 if they are not careful changing lanes, and the fine will increase to $150 after 20 days

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

According to federal law, medical marijuana users are not permitted to own firearms

Which new legislation will take effect in 2025 regarding eggs, weapons, and gym memberships

Which new legislation will take effect in 2025 regarding eggs, weapons, and gym memberships?

New legislation in Arkansas will take effect in 2025

New legislation in Arkansas will take effect in 2025

Oliver

Recommend For You

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Child Tax Credit Can Americans living abroad apply for It

Child Tax Credit: Can Americans living abroad apply for It?

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable?

SASSA Grant Theft How to Resolve It

SASSA Grant Theft: How to Resolve It

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

Leave a Comment