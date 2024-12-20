US local news

Senate Democrat: Trump attacking media 'because he is attempting to steal from you'

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) stated that President-elect Trump is assaulting the media because he is “trying to steal” from Americans.

Murphy appeared on MNSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Wednesday, when he commented on his lengthy social media rant about Trump harming democracy before taking office.

“I believe it’s incredibly necessary to explain why, right. Why is Donald Trump waging an ongoing battle to silence journalists, media firms, and his political opponents? “It’s because he’s trying to steal from you,” Murphy stated, as reported by Mediaite.

“He and his buddies control the government because they want to rig the rules to increase their wealth. “The billionaires in charge of his Cabinet want to be multibillionaires,” Murphy said.

Even before the next Trump administration begins, billionaires like Elon Musk are exerting influence in Congress. Musk, who has been appointed to co-lead Trump’s Department of federal Efficiency, launched an aggressive effort on Wednesday against a federal spending measure that would prevent a shutdown.

The Hill has contacted the Trump transition team for comment.

In his piece, Murphy described how Trump has begun to “cripple our democracy.” He cited a recent Republican report calling for charges against former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who served on the Jan. 6 House committee, as well as efforts to control the media.

Trump and ABC News recently settled a $15 million defamation case, and the president-elect has filed a lawsuit against The Des Moines Register and its renowned pollster, Ann Selzer.

“He wants to steal from average Americans in order to enrich himself and his buddies at Mar-a-Lago. And the reason he wants to suppress his critics and the media is that he does not want anyone to recognize the kleptocracy that he is establishing,” Murphy explained.

Murphy observed that the ordinary American does not care whether ABC News and Trump settle their case. They care if their Social Security benefits are reduced on Musk’s behalf, Murphy added.

“That story is the one that we have to get out there,” he told me.

