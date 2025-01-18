Missing North Carolina lady discovered dead in the woods; suspect apprehended

(News Nation) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 25-year-old North Carolina woman whose final moments were captured on a Ring doorbell camera 12 days ago.

Tyrell Siermons, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina.

Heather Williams was last seen leaving her parents’ home in Fayetteville on January 4.

Ring doorbell camera footage shows her leaving the front door, crossing the lawn, and getting into a gray four-door sedan driven by an unknown person.

Police discovered her body in a wooded area after searching the vehicle shown in the video.

“It’s kind of crazy how this whole investigation unfolded last week,” Heather Williams’ sister, Mary Williams, told News Nation about “Banfield.”

“We checked the security camera footage and saw on Sunday morning that Heather hadn’t come home and that she had left that night getting into this unknown vehicle that we had no idea who it was that picked her up.”

Heather was almost completely speechless after being hit by a car in 2015 and spending months in a coma. Her family said she was learning to walk and talk again, but her brain injuries had made her overly trusting of strangers.

After filing a missing person report, Williams said her mother checked Verizon phone records to see who Heather’s last point of contact was.

Williams then called an unknown number, Heather’s final call, which lasted three minutes.

“I told him who I was and that we hadn’t seen Heather. “I asked him if he had picked her up or been with her recently,” Williams explained. “He did tell me that he did pick her up, that he had met her on Facebook and that he couldn’t tell me which night it was.”

She sent him a Ring doorbell video of her sister’s last moments.

“He picked her up.” He couldn’t remember or tell me what they did, so I tried to pry,” Williams explained. “I asked, ‘Where’d you go? What did you do? He stated that she preferred to be dropped off at another location.

She kept asking to go to someone else’s house, so that’s where he took her and dropped her off.”

Williams stated that the man on the phone told her he drives a red SUV. She also asked him to send her Facebook messages, which he never did.

“He did finally come back and say he picked her up that night, but that he was using his friend’s car so that he wasn’t lying about driving a red SUV, but that he was borrowing a car that night,” Mary told me.

The vehicle in the video isn’t a red SUV.

Police searched the car seen in the video on January 9 and discovered Heather’s body in a wooded area.

“I don’t believe (the suspect) actually led them there. “I believe something they found in the car led them to Heather,” Williams explained.

Police say Siermons was recently released from prison after allegedly robbing, kidnapping, and shooting someone who survived.

“I’m not upset with the justice system or the people who didn’t keep him locked up. “I’m angry at him because he’s to blame,” Mary stated.

“He’s the one that made the decisions, and other people shouldn’t have to answer for his actions because he’s the one who did this, and he is the one with evil in him.”

