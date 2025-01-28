License Renewal for Seniors in Tennessee: What You Need to Know

Tennessee’s driver’s license renewal process for seniors is relatively straightforward, with no specific age-based requirements. Here’s what you need to know about license renewal for older drivers in the state: Renewal Cycle In Tennessee, drivers over the age of 21 must renew their license every eight years. This standard renewal cycle applies to all adult drivers, regardless of age. Renewal Process In-Person Renewal

For your first Tennessee driver’s license renewal, you are required to renew in-person at a Driver Service Center and provide proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency5. After that, you may have other options available.

Online and Mail Renewal

Tennessee offers the convenience of online and mail renewal options for many drivers. However, these options are typically available every other renewal cycle 1 . If you’re eligible, you’ll receive instructions in your renewal notice, which is mailed 8-10 weeks before your license expires .