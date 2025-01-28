US News

License Renewal for Seniors in Tennessee: What You Need to Know

By Joseph

Published on:

Tennessee’s driver’s license renewal process for seniors is relatively straightforward, with no specific age-based requirements. Here’s what you need to know about license renewal for older drivers in the state:

Renewal Cycle

In Tennessee, drivers over the age of 21 must renew their license every eight years. This standard renewal cycle applies to all adult drivers, regardless of age.

Renewal Process

In-Person Renewal
For your first Tennessee driver’s license renewal, you are required to renew in-person at a Driver Service Center and provide proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency5. After that, you may have other options available.

Online and Mail Renewal
Tennessee offers the convenience of online and mail renewal options for many drivers. However, these options are typically available every other renewal cycle1. If you’re eligible, you’ll receive instructions in your renewal notice, which is mailed 8-10 weeks before your license expires.
REAL ID Renewal
If you have a REAL ID, you must renew it in person.

Vision Tests

Currently, Tennessee does not require a vision test for license renewal, regardless of age2. However, it’s worth noting that there has been discussion about potentially introducing vision tests for older drivers. A bill was proposed that would require drivers over 76 to have a vision test before renewing their licenses, but as of January 2025, this has not been implemented.

Fees

The renewal fees for a Tennessee driver’s license range from $2 to $7, depending on the type of license. There may be additional administrative fees.

Important Considerations

  1. No Grace Period: Tennessee does not have a grace period for expired licenses. Driving with an expired license is treated the same as driving without a license
  2. Renewal Timing: The Department urges drivers to renew at least 21 days before their expiration date to ensure they receive their new license in time
  3. Late Fees: If you renew late, you’ll be subject to additional fees:
    • $5 if over 10 days late
    • $10 if over 6 months late
    • $10 plus retaking written and driving exams if expired for more than five years

While Tennessee doesn’t have specific age-based requirements for senior drivers, it’s always a good idea for older adults to assess their driving abilities regularly. If you have concerns about your driving skills, consider voluntarily taking a driving test or consulting with your healthcare provider.

Joseph

