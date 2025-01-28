License Renewal for Seniors in Tennessee: What You Need to Know

Renewal Cycle
In Tennessee, drivers over the age of 21 must renew their license every eight years. This standard renewal cycle applies to all adult drivers, regardless of age.
Renewal Process
In-Person Renewal
For your first Tennessee driver’s license renewal, you are required to renew in-person at a Driver Service Center and provide proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency5. After that, you may have other options available.
Tennessee offers the convenience of online and mail renewal options for many drivers. However, these options are typically available every other renewal cycle1. If you’re eligible, you’ll receive instructions in your renewal notice, which is mailed 8-10 weeks before your license expires.
If you have a REAL ID, you must renew it in person.
Vision Tests
Currently, Tennessee does not require a vision test for license renewal, regardless of age2. However, it’s worth noting that there has been discussion about potentially introducing vision tests for older drivers. A bill was proposed that would require drivers over 76 to have a vision test before renewing their licenses, but as of January 2025, this has not been implemented.
Fees
The renewal fees for a Tennessee driver’s license range from $2 to $7, depending on the type of license. There may be additional administrative fees.
Important Considerations
- No Grace Period: Tennessee does not have a grace period for expired licenses. Driving with an expired license is treated the same as driving without a license
- Renewal Timing: The Department urges drivers to renew at least 21 days before their expiration date to ensure they receive their new license in time
- Late Fees: If you renew late, you’ll be subject to additional fees:
- $5 if over 10 days late
- $10 if over 6 months late
- $10 plus retaking written and driving exams if expired for more than five years
While Tennessee doesn’t have specific age-based requirements for senior drivers, it’s always a good idea for older adults to assess their driving abilities regularly. If you have concerns about your driving skills, consider voluntarily taking a driving test or consulting with your healthcare provider.
